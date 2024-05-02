Queen Camilla wears a cobalt blue Anna Valentine dress for a palace event

Queen Camilla hosted an event for those supporting sexual assault survivors at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The event coincided with the relaunch of its Wash Bags Project initiative.

For the intimate occasion, Queen Camilla opted for a look by one of her favorite designers. The member of the British royal family made a cobalt blue dress by Anna Valentine. The midi dress featured a collar and detailing on the shoulder cuffs. Queen Camilla paired the dress with black suede pumps by Eliot Zed.

Queen Camilla, left, shakes Carrie Johnson's hand during a reception at Buckingham Palace on May 1. Eamonn M. McCormack – Swimming Pool/Getty Images

As for her accessories, Queen Camilla wore pieces she made for several recent occasions. The royal wore a necklace by Kiki McDonough and bracelets courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels. During her speech, the Queen Consort wore a pair of glasses from Lunor Eyewear.

Queen Camilla and Carrie Johnson Eamonn M. McCormack – Swimming Pool/Getty Images

Anna Valentine is one of Queen Camilla's essential designers. She recently reused a dress by the designer for another occasion. The Queen Consort welcomed the 'Maiden' Yachting Crew following their victory in the Global Ocean Race at Clarence House on Monday. For this intimate occasion, Queen Camilla wore a navy blue dress with stitched details along the shoulders, bodice and neckline.

Queen Camille Eamonn M. McCormack – Swimming Pool/Getty Images

She previously wore this look during her visit to a maternity ward at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London in October 2022. Among Queen Camilla's other favorite designers, she often wears designs by Fiona Clare. For King Charles III's first public outing since his cancer diagnosis last February, the royal wore a leopard print look by Fiona Clare.

Queen Camilla started the Wash Bags project in 2013. At the time, she was the Duchess of Cornwall. The initiative provides toiletry bags filled with toiletries, which are donated by Boots UK and assembled by In Kind Direct to survivors of sexual assault. Sexual assault referral centers offer the bags to survivors after forensic examinations.