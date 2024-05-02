Fashion
I like wearing unsexy clothes that men hate, but it clearly works because guys keep chatting me up in the park so I don't care.
The other day, while I was walking my dog in the park, the most surprising thing happened to me.
I was wearing my full man-repellant regalia when I was chatted up by a random guy.
I couldn't believe it!
I wore a multi-colored Wrangler fleece, bobble hat, sparkly disco leggings, and a pair of New Balance Dad sneakers with ruched socks…the kind of outfit guaranteed to repel the opposite sex in an instant.
Also, men generally don't tend to get my vibe, it's usually the women who say I'm pretty or ask where my lippie comes from.
And I definitely have a happy, married, closed-for-business face when I'm out and about.
So this sudden burst of male attention has me thinking that maybe I'm an acquired taste and my anti-male wardrobe is a bit like Marmite.
Not that I care what others think of my style, because ever since I left my school uniform behind, I have always dressed exclusively for myself.
I actually find it kind of funny that people even entertain the idea of delighting or pleasing someone else with their appearance.
For example, guys on TikTok chose women's boat shoes, which have become popular this season.
But why should we women care what a man thinks about our style choices?
I do not care
Yes, it's always wonderful to receive a compliment on your outfit, but if no one bats an eye when I walk into the room, or even if someone raises an eyebrow and snickers about my appearance, I don't care .
Despite my supposedly man-repelling appearance, I feel confident and sexy in my skin. I've even been known to pose on Instagram in my pants.
I've always been inspired by women who dress for themselves and aren't afraid to try to be different.
Stars who dare to be different on the red carpet and in real life. I find women who dress in subversive ways really sexy.
Pretty Woman star Julia Roberts wearing an oversized suit and oxford shoes to the 1990 Golden Globes was an iconic look and a style that the star still references today.
Just a few weeks ago, she was on her Instagram in a Céline men's suit and tie.
Legendary actress Diane Keaton, with her vests, baggy pants and iconic bowler hat, has always stood out to Hollywood audiences and has had this unique style for decades.
Alexa Chung, national fashion treasure, exudes style with her preppy and boyish waxed jackets, boyfriend jeans, brogues and general city girl flirtatiousness.
Former pin-up Pamela Anderson has taken to going makeup-free and wearing an oversized bob that suits her perfectly.
And even Princess Diana sealed her style icon status with man-repelling Bermuda shorts, a bare leg and a pair of ballet flats.
That's the problem with style. If you have it, it will work for you.
Anyway, back to the present day and my current wardrobe, which still contains many of the anti-man styles I've worn over the years and still love today.
Baggy Bermuda shorts, boxy 80s suits, Copenhagen blouses with big puff sleeves, bad-ass brogues, men's rugby shirts, tuxedo suits, men's shirts, baggy chinos and red socks long before they started to be trendy on Insta.
All of these things have stood the test of time.
I've always been inspired by people who dress for themselves
Tracey Léa Sayer
What I wore in the 80s still suits me today. This is why style always trumps fashion, whether your style is man-repelling or not.
My shoe collection has been particularly subversive over the years.
From huge steel-toed Dr Martens boots in the '80s to ultra-high Vivienne Westwood platforms in the '90s, my shoes have always divided opinion.
These days I mostly wear flat shoes, some would say, which repel men.
Even now, when I run a poll on my Instagram account, you can bet that 50% of voters simply don't understand my shoe choices.
My latest white leather lace-up Jazz shoes from Arket definitely weren't everyone's cup of tea.
And I love that people aren't afraid to tell me that.
Yes, I got red love hearts, but there were also rows of green nauseated face emojis.
It always makes me laugh. I'd rather people have an opinion, because wouldn't it be boring if we all liked the same thing?
My husband, who loves the way I look and wouldn't say anything hurtful to me if his life depended on it, often said no comment when I took my latest pair of anti-man shoes out of the box and tried them on in front. from him.
Even though he doesn't really mind my big boots or anything funky, he HATES the tiny side of ballet flats. Which is tricky, because this year is the year of ballet.
Likewise, my daughter hates most of my flat shoe choices.
Wear what you want
She normally mimes putting her fingers down her throat when I wear my latest pair of flats. In turn, I answer him with my biggest smile.
But sometimes the anti-men tendencies are even a little too strong for me.
What do you think of this season's boat shoes?
I know they're a hit because after appearing on the Miu Miu Spring 2024 show in Paris, they're all over social media. But I won't wear them.
Don't get me wrong, if I was 25 and a gap year student traveling around Europe, I would definitely wear a pair of worn, second-hand boat shoes with cutoff jeans and a scruffy breton, all tanned legs. and long blond hair.
But unfortunately for me, it's now 2024 and I'm 52 years old. The irony will be a little lost, I fear.
I believe women should wear exactly what they want to wear and if your outfit repels a man, so be it.
And you never know, like me a few days ago at my local park, you might do the opposite.
