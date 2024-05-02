What you need to know about fashion's biggest night, from theme to livestream





Are you ready for the red carpet? The 2024 Met Gala is just days away. Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the celebration of fearless fashion will spotlight A-list stars. So far the guest list is confidential, but previous celebrities include Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Kim Kardashian. Zendaya serves as co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny and, of course, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. This year's theme is “The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion,” reflecting the institute's new exhibition name, and the event dress code is “The garden of time.” You can count on a bouquet of floral-inspired looks. That said, some stars take creative liberties with the dress code. For the 2023 Karl Lagerfeld Gala theme, actor Jared Leto arrived in a full cat costume, honoring the designer's pet, Choupette, rather than dressing in the designer's creations for Chanel or Fendi . Here's what you need to know ahead of one of fashion's biggest events: What is this? The Met Gala is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Arts Costume Institute.

A line-up of stars will take to the event's famous staircase, showing off their curated couture looks. (Remember Blake Lively's outfit transformation?)

This year's guests will have the opportunity to discover the The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion” exposure.

It promises a “multisensory” approach to fashion, using technology to evoke the way pieces “feel, move, sound, smell and interact when worn,” according to Vogue. When is it? Where to watch it? The red carpet live stream begins at 6 p.m. ET on Vogue.com, as well as on its TikTok and YouTube accounts.

The hosts are actress Gwendoline Christie (Game Of Thrones), producer and actress La La Anthony (Think like a man) and model Ashley Graham. Social media influencer Emma Chamberlain is a special correspondent. Watch it here. What is this year's theme? What is this year's dress code? The official dress code is The Garden of Time and is inspired by JG Ballard's short story of the same name.

Published in 1962, the dystopian tale centers on a count and countess who live in a walled garden filled with crystal and glass plants. Who are the co-chairs? The co-chairs of this year's event are Challengers the star Zendaya, Furiosa: A Mad Max saga star Chris Hemsworth, rapper Bad Bunny, multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The honorary presidents are Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, and Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok. In numbers A ticket to the Met Gala would have costs $50,000 per person, compared to $30,000 per seat in 2022.

The Met Gala elevated almost 22 million dollars in 2023.

This famous Met staircase was designed by famed architect Kevin Roche and added in 1975. It is said to be 154 feet wide and 13.5 feet high.

THE Costume Institute has a collection of more than 33,000 objects, representing fashion from seven centuries. Test your knowledge

