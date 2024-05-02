Fashion
A Brief History of Tennis Skirts
Perhaps no piece of sportswear is as versatile as the tennis skirt, a lightweight, thigh-length garment that allows athletes to jump, lunge and pivot with ease.
Tennis skirts have had a long and bumpy road to becoming the center of sports fashion. They were too short and not short enough, symbols of both oppression and liberation.
Although tennis skirts have gained popularity off the court, including Zendaya using them on the red carpet to promote her 2024 tennis film. Challengersthe controversy over their changing hemlines proves that women in sports have long been scrutinized for what they wear. Here's how they used and ditched the iconic skirt to play by their own rules.
Origins of the tennis skirt
When the All-England Club at Wimbledon staged its first women's championship match in 1884, the two opponents, Maud and Lilian Watson, wore outfits that reflected the fashions of the time: long skirts, complemented by gathers and layers of underwear.
These bulky skirts were not very player friendly. Lottie Dodd, who was just 15 when she won the All-England Club championship in 1887, wrote three years later, the ladies are dressing [] is a question to seriously consider; for how can they hope to play a sound game when their clothes hinder the free movement of each limb?
To free themselves from bulky tennis skirts, players took matters into their own hands. May Sutton helped define a new look when she played at Wimbledon in 1905. Her blouse and skirt were looser, giving her a greater range of movement. And the most shocking thing is that her skirt was short enough to expose his ankles. However, officials criticized Sutton for her attire and asked her to lower her skirt to what they considered an appropriate length before she could resume play.
Why Tennis Skirts Became So Popular
In the 1910s, most women on tennis courts wore long, wide skirts and blouses at least to their elbows.
French tennis star Suzanne Lenglen was not among them. Instead, she spearheaded a fashion revolution in tennis. Lenglen competed in the 1919 women's championship at Wimbledon, and she did so in an unconventional way. outfit which shocked the establishment: her skirt daringly only reached the middle of her calf.
Many players adopted calf- and knee-length skirts over the next decade. The short pleated skirt is the only one for tennis, wrote American player Helen Wills in her 1928 book Tennis. It has a classic simplicity, and in action it is more comfortable for the player and enjoyable for the viewer. From an artistic point of view, the pleated skirt possesses grace and beauty in action.
How Tennis Skirts Got So Short
In the 1930s, new fashions appeared. American player Helen Jacobs, for example, preferred shorts. She explain has The New York Times these shorts gave him a huge advantage on the field, as they are cooler and allow you to move much faster.
Shorts and pants have drawn the ire of designers like Ted Tinling, a former tennis player who lambasted what he called the manly look of the late thirties in women's tennis fashion. Tinling led the charge in feminizing tennis attire by designing flashy tennis dresses and skirts.
Tinling was behind one of the most controversial tennis teams of the 1940s. American tennis star Gussie Moran shocked Wimbledon in 1949 with her skirt, or rather with what was underneath it. Her skirt was short enough to give onlookers glimpses of her lace underwear. Moran later deploredI found that more attention was paid to my behind than my backhand.
In the late 1940s, the typical tennis skirt had a hem of about a yard. thumb from the ground when kneeling, and these manly uniforms were replaced by shorter, tighter suits that accentuated rather than hid curvaceous female forms, historian Robert Lake wrote in A social history of tennis in Britain.
Why tennis skirts are now popular on and off the court
Shorter tennis skirts, initially intended to allow women greater freedom of movement, have since become the symbol of a particular femininity. During the 2015 Australian Open, a commentator request Canadian player Eugénie Bouchard will make us twirl in her pink skirt. Indeed, some critics ridiculed tennis skirts because they were sexist And promote the male gaze. The revealing cut has also sometimes embarrassed women on the field, such as a lingerie-like dress that players wore in 2016. It distracted them and made them feel too exposed.
For others, the femininity of skirts is the focal point. “I think our sport is very hard, aggressive and physical, and women have a feminine side, so it's nice to be able to show it through cute outfits,” said player Maria Sharapova. said Vanity Fair in 2013.
Lightweight tennis skirts have become ubiquitous on and off the court. American tennis legend Serena Williams said Marie Claire in 2024, Tennis style, you can to carryand I think we're seeing that more and more today, that you can wear it anywhere. [] They're just really pretty and comfortable dresses.
Today, women are not required Wearing tennis skirts during matches is appropriate tennis attire, according to the World Tennis Association. However, players still have to battle expectations of what appropriate attire is. When Williams played in a French Open match in 2018, she wore a skin-tight bodysuit, which she chose to prevent postpartum blood clots.
The president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli, ridiculed the outfit: make a wish, It will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place. Giudicelli ensured that the federation banned bodysuits.
The place of tennis skirts in sport and fashion is perhaps assured. Yet more than a century after tennis skirts became a subject of controversy, it seems likely that debates over women's on-court attire will remain as strong as ever.
Sources
2/ https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/article/tennis-skirt-sports-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
