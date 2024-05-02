Fashion
“The Idea of You” fashion inspiration included Harry Styles and Jane Birkin
Warning: slight spoilers for The idea of you below.
In The idea of you, the sizzling connection between 40-year-old Silver Lake art gallery owner Solne (Anne Hathaway) and boy band idol Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine) might be the focus of many a fan's dreams. fiction. But the secondary fashion in the Michael Showalter-directed romantic comedy will also spark heated discussion topics and sartorial envy. After a Coachella meet-up, a whirlwind romance ensues with gorgeous vintage Chanel, Gucci and Versace on Solne, cozy streetwear cardigans on Hayes, 24, and a high-end streak that's fantastic in its own right.
Ahead, costume designer Jacqueline Démetiowhose fashion bona fide counts the New York publishing world Younger(and working with Patricia Fields' team on the Sex and the city films), takes us through the couple's vanished history, and the wardrobe, the bows. Plus, she addresses the elephant in the room: how does Harry Styles factor into all of this?
Solnes French Girl through Silver Lake Style
Newly single Solne, whose co-parenting teenage daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin), remains confident and content in her next step, as evidenced by her arty-chic SoCal style. Anne and I both worked on creating this cool, effortless wardrobe for Solne, says Demeterio, who previously worked with Hathaway on the 2022s. We crashed.
Solnes' confident attitude is exemplified by his perfectly worn, high-waisted vintage Levis, discovered by Kismetakin during his fateful first meeting with Hayes after venturing into the wrong trailer in Chella. [The jeans are from] our second fitting, and that's when we found the character of Solenes: the feeling of Jane Birkin. Just a cool French girl, Demeterio says, also speaking of Solnes' heritage. In the production notes, Hathaway calls the denim magical, adding, “Suddenly it was like Solene had arrived.” Any shoe, any top, any jacket went well with these jeans.
For her 40th birthday, Solne dons a cropped black Tom Ford jacket with flowing fringe on the sleeves, which Demeterio imagines will be another wardrobe staple. There was so much movement, says the costume designer, who borrowed the vintage gem from the Albright Fashion Library. It is this piece that Solne has just put to raise [a look] and gives you an idea of this rock star thing about to happen.
Solnes fiery color palette
Demeterio and Hathaway also determined an emotional, jewel-filled purple and blue signature for Solne. It was just good. It was vibrant, Demeterio said.
When Hayes makes a surprise appearance at her gallery, Solne is dressed for her client-facing creative work, in her trademark hues and tactile fabrics: an Etro blazer in indigo velvet over a vintage Chanel strapless dress, with a bodice in chenille and a purple scarf print. baseboard. The Solnes jacket signals his work uniform. But the layer or loss of fluff also serves as a signifier, especially as temperatures rise, literally and figuratively, throughout the duo's day together.
They were getting more and more comfortable with each other and, yes, she was warm and she felt comfortable enough to take off her jacket, Demeterio said. The dress is so sexy without the blazer. There was this seductive feeling about the caterpillar, its color and shine, with bare arms and shoulders. Everything worked.
Hayess Boy Band Fashion Influences
To make Hayes his own character, Demeterio took inspiration from a range of musical genres, from NSYNC for a laid-back vibe, to the Jonas Brothers for a designer twist, to The Chainsmokers for a laid-back but cool vibe. In response to another question about the As It Was singer and fashion icon's influence on Hayes' designers' cardigans, tank tops and loose pants, Demeterio responds: Everyone request. I had images of Harry Styles on the mood board in certain things. But that's more his street look, not his stage thing.
After experimenting with different looks, ranging from dressy and a little shiny to glam rock for Hayes, she and Galitzine landed on an aesthetic of hoodies from Saint Laurent and Margiela, sporty streetwear jackets from Adish and Karu, and tees sleeveless Jungmaven, which the Demeterios team customized. -tailor-made (and reveals a handful of tattoos). This ticks all the boxes. He looks really attractive. He looks cool. He looks confident, Demeterio said.
When Hayes flexes and buys out the entire Solnes gallery, he still exudes warmth and naive sincerity in an Isabel Marant ombré cardigan over a Bottega Veneta tank top, with a low neckline and loose Loewe pants. These are really cool silhouettes that her stylists would bring to shelves for a fitting, Demeterio says. Hayes definitely knows what's going on with fashion.
Sensual weekend outfit from Solnes
While Izzy spends the summer at summer camp, Solne spontaneously flies across the country to meet Hayes in New York. She walks around her luxury suite in a Dior trench over a white, floaty tight top and Fendi skirt and strappy, sky-high Alaia stilettos instead of her usual sneakers. New dress? Hayes asks teasingly, before it finally happens.
She had that I'm-gonna-go moment. I don't go lightly. I'm really going to do it. I wear the sexy transparent [outfit], said Demeterio. So she arrives knowing how sexy and amazing she is and knows why she's going: a hot weekend. It was an obvious choice to go in this direction.
European fashion adventures in Solnes
Hayes then invited Solne to join him on his band August Moons' European tour, but she only took carry-on luggage. So, he offers the services of his army of stylists.
What follows is a montage of romantic, high-fashion moments, with quick flashes of late-night walks in a Galvan halter top and mermaid skirt (and a white camisole from The Row with a Rick Owens green silk skirt and gold sandals Chanel), as well as backstage access. in vintage Versace leather pants, a Tom Ford gold knit tank top and a black velvet Balmain jacket. Solne also swaps her practical brown leather Isabel Marant tote for a small, bold Paco Rabanne bag, which returns to Los Angeles with her.
Unknowingly, broken by the paps, Solne frolics with Hayes on an idyllic beach, looking stunning in a blue string bikini. Eres' bold look is about Solnes' brand colors, not Olivia Wildes' similarly hued two-piece for a 2021 Italian getaway with Styles. (Demeterio points out that Robinne Lees' 2017 bestseller, on which the film is based, came out years before the duo, with a ten-year age gap.)
At one point, Solne goes through a rack of the same more offers from the stylist, while he's already outfitted in a vintage Gucci olive silk jacket and Saint Laurent crushed velvet pants, tank top and heels. She goes through all the clothes racks, all the accessories, this and that. But it was important for Anne and I to always feel like[the evolution of the European wardrobe]was in Sol's wheelhouse, said Demeterio about Solner remaining true to herself and her established, Provençal tastes during her exciting new adventures with Hayes. wardrobeevolution)wasinSolne'swheelhousesaysDemeterioaboutSolnestayingtruetoherselfandherestablishedandproventastedduringherthrillingnewadventureswithHayesItwasdefinitelymoresexythoughlikeshewasfeelingthisconfidencewithhimandfeelingallthefeels[l'évolutiondelagarde-robeeuropéenne)étaitdanslatimoneriedeSolneditDemeterioàproposdeSolnerestantfidèleàelle-mêmeetàsesgoûtsétablisetprovençauxaucoursdesesnouvellesaventurespassionnantesavecHayesC'étaitdéfinitivementplussexycommesielleressentaitcetteconfianceavecluietressentaittouteslessensations[theEuropeanwardrobeevolution)wasinSolne’swheelhousesaysDemeterioaboutSolnestayingtruetoherselfandherestablishedandproventasteduringherthrillingnewadventureswithHayesItwasdefinitelymoresexythoughlikeshewasfeelingthisconfidencewithhimandfeelingallthefeels
Towards the end of the film, Solne reflects on the major consequences of their relationship. She is strong, but reveals her vulnerability in a delicately pleated lilac backless dress, with delicate bows on the shoulders, by Acne. The artwork behind her was the same color as the dress, Demeterio said, of the full frame of purples evoking Solne's overwhelming emotions. I was like wait a second, because that was his color.
The idea of you is now streaming on Prime Video.
