The anatomy of a tunnel look

ESSENCE

The substance of men's style has changed in recent years. This shift is reflected in the attire of athletes, who today are often spotted in pieces from designers such as Bottega Veneta and Yohji Yamamoto. Decades ago, NBA legends like Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson were considered stylish for their approach to clothing. Chamberlain, a leading figure in the sport from 1959 to 1973, was known for his tailored suits. In the late 1990s, Iverson became famous for applying his street style to his on-court look. He wore singlets with baggy, oversized jeans or big blazers, while rocking his signature cornrows. This set a precedent for future generations that the impact of former professional basketball players is still felt, as he created a model that many follow today. Today, the entrance tunnels of major sports arenas are where star athletes strut in high-end clothing, expressing their creativity while making themselves attractive for endorsements and lucrative contracts.

Wilt Chamberlain of Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Entire Instagram pages have been dedicated to the intricate outfits that professional athletes choose for these tunnel looks. These pages feature the fashion choices not only of stylists but also of their clients, who are keen to have a distinctive sartorial presence. It all depends on how far they are willing to go to create their own dynasty, beyond the sports they have dedicated themselves to.

Never have sports and fashion enjoyed such a symbiotic relationship. Subverting notions often attached to the black male body is an important factor in the decisions made. The aesthetic that many players rely on is rooted in sleek, sophisticated ready-to-wear designs that are transformed into quality clothing. Given that high fashion brands are often led by designers with multidisciplinary approaches, this could give sports figures an air of current exclusivity that many find compelling.

By purchasing and adopting luxury clothing and accessories, professional athletes contribute to the debate on contemporary fashion. Julian Randall, fashion writer and Ph.D. student at the Manchester Fashion Institute, believes the increase in athletes wearing designer clothing can be attributed to their physical size and ability to afford the coveted pieces. I think when it comes to black male athletes in particular, the size element matters, he says on a Zoom call from Dallas. He points out that many luxury brands don't offer items that these players can take off the rack and wear immediately. Fortunately, their disposable income allows them to purchase personalized items and tailor others to perfection.

Odell Beckham Jr. by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Additionally, Randall notes, these professional athletes are now considered public figures. Since the masses are obsessed with star players and other celebrities, the clothes they wear have a commercial impact. This attracts a wide range of fashion brands to work with sports superstars on their tunnel looks. It’s another source of advertising and revenue for brands, he explains. And of course, in a contemporary context, brands crave external influence on the sector.

As athletes choose how they dress while competing in the league, people begin to identify them as style icons. This makes them and the clothes they wear easily marketable. Whatever platform you're going to be on, whatever brand you might launch, working with professional athletes makes the transition much smoother, Randall says. Players, too, constantly think about creating their images. When thinking about key figures in NBA style history, Randall names titans Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Iverson.

PJ Tucker from Getty Images

When Iverson entered the league, there was still this respect for established dress codes, he recalls. He didn't really wear his hat backwards, just sideways. And he would wear a proper suit. But in 2005, Iverson was bending the rules by wearing costumes infused with a hip-hop aesthetic, making his style his own while demonstrating what Randall calls self-control in a very evocative way, even in the context of sports professional. The look was always oversized and baggy, Randall recalls.

Currently in the NBA, athletes like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have gone from using the tunnel as a track to being attached to brands like Skims and Canada Goose. Their faces and likenesses are used in these companies' campaigns, illustrating the influence of basketball players and other professional athletes. But it didn't happen overnight. In the six years since entering the league, Gilgeous-Alexander has strategically evolved his style profile by wearing casual oversized pants paired with neat, streamlined outerwear. On a match day, he could be seen in a large cobalt blue coat worn with dark wash skinny jeans; on another, he might appear in a cozy quilted yellow vest worn over a faux fur sweater and paired with khaki pants.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Getty Images



Even people who don't play sports might find themselves fascinated by stylish NFL players like Stefon Diggs and Odell Beckham Jr. The two regularly arrive at games in uniquely configured outfits, such as a printed fur jacket. cow, leather pants and black moccasins. If you've been paying attention, you'll know how to associate this look with Beckham. He often turns to varsity jackets and expertly cut pants for his game attire. Then there's Diggs, who apparently decided to choose the most eccentric elements to express himself, making him a rarity in the NFL. One of her standout outfits was a yellow and red color-block Loewe sweater paired with dark blue jeans and dark green dots. These two athletes know what works well for their body type.

What led to the rise of tunnel outfit fashion? Credit should probably be given to the image architects who work with the athletes. Celebrity stylist Kesha McLeod says her mentor, wardrobe stylist and consultant Rachel Johnson, is a responsible person. McLeod has previously assisted Johnson, who helped inject energy into LeBron James' gameday outfits. McLeod says the Miami Heat Big Three era of James' career was pivotal; The trio of star players was rounded out by Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade. It was during these years that McLeod began working with Bosh. If you go back to the Big Three of the Miami Heat, the entrance to the tunnel started with them, she said, noting the emphasis during that era on outfits meant to impress fans and spectators. McLeod takes credit for making Bosh what she calls a gentleman of the league.

Five years ago, McLeod began working with NBA player PJ Tucker, who she said had an innate fashion sense. Her passion for clothing makes their partnership distinct. He loved fittings and he loved going to stores, she said. He makes my job easy. The looks they're currently collaborating on are street-influenced and usually feature items from Tuckers' extensive sneaker collection. He often pairs graphic tees with colorful jackets; he was also spotted with large totes by Bottega Veneta before matches, demonstrating his knowledge of cutting-edge designers.

Kyle Kuzma of Getty Images

Thanks to the years she spent legitimizing athletes as walking billboards for brands, McLeod is able to pull together pieces and work with luxury houses including Valentino, Moncler and Brunello Cucinelli. That tunnel walk has become synonymous with the red carpet, she says. She also goes to shows with her clients during fashion weeks in New York, Paris and Milan and her inbox is flooded with messages from companies she says she won't hear from until 2015.

McLeod's efforts speak to the cultural shifts that have given athletes carte blanche when it comes to style. She explains that while there is no standard practice when working with different clients, the process can range from fitting to virtual styling. When creating looks for game day, she often focuses on certain cities and their roots or focuses on Black designers and brands. She turned to Daily Paper, a popular fashion line for men and women based in Amsterdam. She believes this approach allows her to create a strong narrative for each tunnel look, facilitating a successful collaboration between her and the athletes who make up her clientele.

The style icon status of fashionable athletes is a legacy that will help them thrive later, when the time comes to turn their attention to a life off the field. The exposure they gain, particularly through the use of social media, may take them into worlds outside of sport, such as the global arts industry or perhaps into entrepreneurial pursuits. It humanizes them and gives them a chance to express themselves in a way they can't in the game, Randall says. Fashion is about more than just where it can take you as an athlete or as a human being. It's more about how fashion can speak for you.