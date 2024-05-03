Law Roach and Zendaya Are 'Fashion Soulmates,' Stylist Says





Law Roach and Zendaya have a special professional relationship. The stylist sat down with The New York Times to discuss his plans just over a year after announcing he was retiring from celebrity styling. During the interview, Roach shed light on his ongoing working relationship with the Challengers star. “We call each other our fashion soulmates,” he told the publication. “We also talk about our relationship as 'big ideas, small details.' I come in with, “You should wear 14 dresses, and you should change, and you should put on a wig and take it off so your hair falls out!” And she said, “No, no, no, no. We're going to make two dresses and I'm going to keep the same hair. He continued: “It’s like I wrote the script and she did the rewrites. I'm not saying we don't argue, because we do, and we fight about things. But I know my place. I know she's the boss, and she also has enough respect and love for me to let me be the boss sometimes. When the reporter noted that Roach doesn't seem that retired, he admitted he was the least retired person, but he turned down a lot of potential clients — except for Zendaya, revealing he couldn't say no. Elsewhere in the conversation, the stylist shared that the first few months after retirement were difficult for him because he felt like a big part of who he was came from what he did, and he didn't know not who he was. “I was just tired. Additionally, my nephew died the year before. He was 3 years old and he fell out the window the day before Thanksgiving,” he explained. “I never had a real moment of mourning because I was working and working and working. so going through this process of grieving for him and for my career I experienced guilt, thinking that the people who admired me were going to consider me a quitter, and sadness.

