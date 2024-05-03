Zendaya's 2024 Met Gala Dress Haven't Even Been Made Yet, Reveals Stylist Law Roach





Zendaya can be one of the four co-chairs of the Met Gala 2024but she and Law Cockroach have a procrastination moment in less than a week. During a new meeting with The New York TimesThe 45-year-old stylist revealed that after two consecutive press tours for Zendaya's two hit films, they are just starting to meet her highly anticipated Met Gala look. “I didn't see Zendaya's dress! We did two press tours — Dunes 2 And Challengers – and make two Vogue covers”, Roach – who will attend the event alongside the Euphoria actress, 27 years old – said. “The dress isn't even made. It won't be fitted until Saturday.” Law Roach and Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Awards – Getty Images The Emmy Award-winning actress credits Roach in large part for putting her on the fashion world map and orchestrating her themed outfits for her press tours. During his recent Dune: Part 2 And Challengers events, the star and her style confidante wowed crowds around the world with their sci-fi and tennis-inspired cuts respectively. At one point during the promotion of the two films' rankings, the the fashion duo paid tribute has Serena And Venus Williams” 1998 Vogue to pull. The looks that were talked about during the press tour have only sparked more excitement from fans who are eagerly awaiting to see Zendaya's rendition of this year's Met Gala theme, “The Garden du Temps”, in conjunction with the museum “The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion” exposure. The duo will have their work cut out to surpass their Cinderella and Fairy Godmother look 2019 for the theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion”. The pre-pandemic appearance was Zendaya's last time at the Met Gala. Law Roach and Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala – Getty Images Zendaya has a lot of work to do as co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth And Bad bunny at the Met Gala on May 6. She recently revealed that while she's excited, she's also excited feel nervous” on returning to the “intimidating” event. “I haven't been to the Met in several years now,” Zendaya said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. “So I'm coming back, I'm a little nervous.” Zendaya's Met Gala takes place over the years – Getty Images The co-president concert for the Spider-Man: No Way Home the star arrives on the heels of Challengers» Released in theaters on April 26, which garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics. For her portrayal of Tashi Duncan – a tennis prodigy turned coach and manager – she has already received buzz from the 2025 Oscars. Throughout the press tour, Zendaya spoke with ET about everything from what it was like I watch her hot scenes with her parents to what she felt have Serena and Venus both watching she bought a tennis racket for the film. “She said to me, 'I know there definitely weren't any [tennis] balls,” Zendaya revealed of Serena's reaction to Challengers. “She knows it. She's the best of the best.” Zendaya continued: “She said it was awesome considering I'd never touched a tennis ball before.” RELATED CONTENT:

