Three men's golfers named to All-Pac-12 teams





ANGELS Omar Morales Pablo Ereño and Luke Powell have been named to the 2023-24 Pac-12 Conference men's golf teams, it was announced Thursday morning by the conference office. Pablo Ereño andhave been named to the 2023-24 Pac-12 Conference men's golf teams, it was announced Thursday morning by the conference office. Morales made the All-Pac-12 first team while Ereño and Powell each received All-Pac-12 second team recognition. Additionally, Powell was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. The three All-Conference team selections are UCLA's most since the 2012-13 season (does not include honorable mention). These are the first All-Conference team honors for Morales and Ereño. Ereño was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team in 2021-22. Morales led UCLA with a 70.0 ERA, seven top 10s, 23 rounds under par and 17 rounds in the 60s during his junior campaign. Morales recorded a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes, including his second collegiate medal at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate with a score of 11-under 205 (68-68-69) on October 15. Georgia Collegiate, Morales had a streak of 14 consecutive rounds of under-par stroke play. He is coming off a 3rd place finish (+2; 69-75-77-65) at the Pac-12 Championships for his best finish at this event in his career. Ereño was the Bruins' best golfer during the spring portion of their schedule. The Spaniard posted four straight top-10 finishes, from Prestige to Thunderbird Collegiate, and was UCLA's top finisher in all four events. Ereño entered 2023-24 with just two top 10 finishes under his belt in his previous two seasons. This season, Ereño is averaging a career-best 71.3 strokes per round and has shot under par in 17 of his 31 rounds. Fourteen of them took place in the spring. Powell opened her college career with four top 10 finishes in her first five events. The freshman from Laguna Niguel, Calif., won his first collegiate medal in his second event at the Hamptons Intercollegiate with a score of 17-under 199 (65-67-68). Powell's 17-under is the second-lowest 54-hole score relative to par in program history and the third-lowest 54-hole score. His 8-under 64 in the first round of the Hamptons Intercollegiate is tied with Patrick Cantlay, Jonathan Garrick and Steve Conway for the lowest 18-hole score by a UCLA freshman. Morales, Ereño, Powell and the Bruins will play in two weeks at the NCAA Stanford Regional which begins May 13.

