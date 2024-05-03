IMC Toys New VIP Hair Makeover Fashion Dolls Bring Innovation and Creativity to the Aisle





Pictured above: VIP Hair Makeover Megan (left) and Quinn (right) IMC Toysthe company known for the globally loved brand Cry Babies, expands its portfolio of offerings while bringing innovation to the fashion doll category with new release VIP Hair Makeover Dolls. VIP Hair Makeover fashion dolls are unlike any other doll on the market, delivering truly exceptional wow moments by combining innovative and unique hairstyling play with daring fashions for the ultimate hair makeover. Kids can easily become hairdressers, rearranging and transforming the doll's hairstyle with just a pull of a string. The dolls have 11 inches of silky hair that magically transforms into a new hairstyle with the cord mechanism and their seven accessories, including a special hair accessory unique to each character for a striking before and after look. The dolls have started hitting store shelves, with Megan and Quinn now available at Walmart and Walmart.com. Meet the VIP Hair Makeover fashion dolls! Quinn Quinn is the glittery hairstylist, wearing a gold sequined dress and matching boots. It comes with a special heart case filled with heart-shaped glitter that helps add sparkle to any style. Megane Megan is the most daringly stylish hairstylist with her colorful hair and a super chic metallic silver dress. 3D hair stickers add the finishing touch to her long, flowing hair. Each doll has articulated arms, elbows and hands for the best poses, crystal eyes and long, soft, shiny hair. The pull mechanism makes it easy and instant to transform the doll's hairstyle. Dolls sold individually for $17.99 “At IMC Toys, we always strive to bring new play experiences to children through innovation while maintaining an affordable price,” says Crystal Ganir, Vice President, Head of Global Marketing and North America, IMC Toys. VIP Hair Makeover fashion dolls take hair play to a new level. The value of these new dolls comes from the endless possibilities for creativity. The way hairstyles are created is not only unique but is also amplified by the variety of hair styling accessories and tools that help children create endless variations. At less than $20, VIP Makeover fashion dolls offer children engaging new play designs while meeting parents' current price sensitivities.

