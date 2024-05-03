Disney Stormtroopers and Droids Dresses Drop on Star Wars Day 2024





Disney has launched some fancy cosplay gear for May 4th. Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some product links on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer conditions.

A ton of Star Wars Day/May 4, 2024 merchandise is on the way, and one of Disney's many new releases is the Stormtrooper and Droids Dress, part of the Disney Parks Dress Shop collection. This is a vintage style summer dress that features a design with C-3PO and R2-D2 trying to blend in with a lineage of Imperial Stormtroopers. Naturally. this dress would be the perfect thing to wear while visiting the parks or at an upcoming convention, and you can get there starting May 4 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET here at the Disney Store (link will only be active after launch) for $128.99. A full description of the dress's features can be found below, followed by details on the previously announced Galaxy's Edge Roleplay collection for Star Wars Day 2024. Note that the Disney Store offers free shipping on orders over $75. Vintage style summer dress

Woven rain

All-over Imperial Stormtroopers design, also including C-3PO and R2-D2

Smocked back bodice

Back zipper

Pleated skirt

Contrasting adjustable straps

Belt and contrasting inserts on the skirt

Star Wars logo in silver ink on insert

Pull-on skirt

Lined bodice The Galaxy's Edge role-playing collection was one of the first releases for Star Wars Day 2024 and included a Padmé Amidala Coat, Princess Leia Dress, Saber Training Tunic and Senator Bail Organa Security Aid Jacket. Below is a full list of new items. If you see something you like, you can collect your order here at the Disney Store now with prices ranging from $69.99 to $149.99. Buy Star Wars at the Disney Store Padmé Amidala cape for adults – $149.99: “Play as your character as you prepare for an epic Star Wars adventure. Based on Padmé Amidala's cape seen in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and displayed in the Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives, this flowy and dramatic outfit features an oversized waist. Pleated hood to make you feel like royalty during your exciting Star Wars mission.

Senator Bail Organa Adult Safety Aid Vest – $149.99: "Based on the majestic long jacket worn by Senator Bail's security aide Organa, its construction, color and greeblie are inspired by the original piece from the Skywalker Ranch Legacy archives."

Princess Leia Dress for Adults – $129.99: "Imagine yourself as Princess Leia in this detailed replica of her iconic dress. With its draped fabric, attached hood, and faux leather belt, you'll feel like royalty during your epic Star Wars mission."

– $129.99: “Imagine yourself as Princess Leia in this detailed replica of her iconic dress. With its draped fabric, attached hood, and faux leather belt, you'll feel like royalty during your epic Star Wars mission.” Saber Trainer Tunic for Adults – $69.99: “Inspired by the Saber Trainer uniform, this detailed cosplay outfit will transform you into the role of an expert lightsaber wielder and become the hero of your exciting Star Wars mission.” Things have been particularly exciting for Star Wars fans lately with details on The Acolyte and Tales of the Empire series coming to Disney+, the huge Imperial March event, Wondercon 2024 releases, releases of the 25th anniversary of LEGO x Star Wars and Star Wars: Outlaws Video Game. We suspect Disney and Lucasfilm are just getting started on the year.

