The ugly yellow dress was (mostly) the real Bill Blass

When “Hacks” costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager read the script for the Season 3 premiere, a key costume was simply described as “the ugly dress.” And Felix-Hager kept his promises. The premise is simple: Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) at the top of her game needs a spectacular dress for an event. After rejecting everything the stylists suggest, she takes them on a field trip to her storage warehouse — which looks like a CostCo for couture from the last 50 years. There she finds something quite correct. But in the world of “Hacks,” that required something completely wrong. “It must have been something hideous,” Felix-Hager told IndieWire. “And it was believable that Deborah, at some point in her life, might have been convinced that it was a beautiful dress.” And yes, Deborah spoke the truth when she proudly proclaimed that it was a Bill Blass dress from the '80s. And like any good designer buyer, Felix-Unger found it on The Real Real ( although she later increased it for maximum impact). “The color was so atrocious to me that I thought it was just incredible. And then I embellished the ugliness [with] all this kind of horsehair detail, and we added this big piece of tulle. The dress was so perfect for the show's needs that Felix-Unger purchased it with his own credit card before he even officially started working on season 3. “hacks” Hilary Bronwyn Gayle “I was like, ‘I have to have it,’” she said. “I was terrified of someone – I mean, I don't know who was going to buy this dress, but it's the perfect thing, I just [had] To see her.” The delicious irony is that Blass helped usher in the more relaxed tailoring of American fashion houses of the last 50 years (taking inspiration from the pared-back designs of Coco Chanel), saying, “Simplicity is the soul of modern elegance. But Felix-Hager's reimagined Bill Blass original serves its purpose: Deborah's career is so hot that no one wants to contradict her, except for the one person who has always told her the truth: Ava (Hannah Einbender ). The dress is more than just a visual joke; it's the crucial thing that brings the two women back into each other's orbit beyond just an awkward encounter. And, as always, Smart's performance already elevates an A-grade material. As Felix-Hager pointed out: “She actually looked so cute. And she went out, she modeled, and she did everything, and I was like, “She's really stunning!” »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiewire.com/features/craft/hacks-season-3-ugly-yellow-dress-bill-blass-1234978818/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos