Models are abandoning photo shoots and selling their images to AI

A growing number of models are abandoning “stressful” castings and selling their images to artificial intelligence platforms that generate images for fashion campaigns and e-commerce sites.

While models like Kendall Jenner and Gisele Bundchen can still walk runways and be hired for photoshoots by big brands, those with less star power have been able to make money by turning to AI .

Andrei Burak, who models as a sideline after moving to Los Angeles from Belarus five years ago, has found the industry “super stressful” – with its long waits in queues, questions in-depth reviews from casting directors and constant rejections. according to the Wall Street Journal.

Leticia Jacobson licensed her image to an AI-powered image-generating modeling agency. AI MODE

Andrei Burak is a Los Angeles-based model who also sold his image and likeness to an AI image-generating company. Courtesy of Andrei Burak

Models sell their images and likenesses to AI platforms such as AI Fashion. AIMode

Instead, he turned to AI Fashion, a startup that pays models to upload a few dozen photos of themselves to use their likeness in fashion campaigns and other advertisements opting for human-generated images. AI.

It's a great opportunity, Burak, who had landed gigs for Los Angeles Fashion Week, told the Journal.

On the AI ​​Fashion platform, Burak can interact with brands and choose to approve or decline their offers to use his image.

If he approves, AI Fashion will be able to generate photos of him modeling the brand's clothes.

Model Leticia Jacobson is pictured in the image above. Courtesy of Leticia Jacobson

AI Fashion is a source of passive income while he focuses on running his production company, he said.

The pay rate on the platform depends on the popularity of the brand and model, as well as the number of images that will be used, according to The Journal.

AI Fashion uses their image in campaigns and other advertising. AIMode

AI Fashion chief Daniel Citron said the platform aims to keep models involved in the creative process and attract brands that have been hesitant to integrate AI.

At AI Fashion, we believe the future of fashion depends on innovation that respects and elevates human talent,” Citron told the Post.

“‘Persona’ is a testament to this belief, deeply rooted in our deep respect for the talent and heritage of the industry. »

The company, launched last year by experts at Google, Microsoft and MIT, boasts the ability to generate images of models in various poses, settings, lighting and clothing.

“Our advancements in AI are closely tied to invaluable insights from models and industry leaders,” Citron said. “Together, we are shaping a future that will elevate all facets of the fashion industry, making it more inclusive and dynamic for everyone. »

The photo above of Leticia Jacobson was generated by artificial intelligence. Courtesy of Leticia Jacobson

The push to use real models comes after Levi Strauss found himself in a sticky situation last year over his partnership with digital fashion studio Lalaland.ai, which promised to “create digital models of people of different sizes, ages and races” for the denim giant.

Levi's was criticized for not hiring real people from diverse backgrounds and quickly apologized, saying the images “did not accurately represent certain aspects of the program.”

Diana Nunez, co-founder of the Clueless agency, sits in front of a computer where she works with AI-generated images of models. AFP via Getty Images

“We do not view this pilot as a means to advance diversity or as a substitute for the real steps that need to be taken to achieve our diversity, equity and inclusion goals and it should not have be presented as such. » Levi's said in a press release in March 2023.

WHP Global, whose clothing brand subsidiaries include Express, Bonobos, Rag & Bone and Anne Klein, among others, has also implemented AI as it increasingly moves into the clothing industry. fashion – so much so that in April 2023, Spring Studios in New York played host to the first AI Fashion Week.

Doug Weiss, senior vice president of digital, e-commerce and AI at WHP Global, said part of the reason AI Fashion has been leveraged is because it creates new opportunities for models and brands. Keep human creativity at the center of the process,” according to The Journal.

When fashion brand Anne Klein turned to AI Fashion, it tapped Los Angeles-based stay-at-home mom Mikaela Kelley to star in its campaign.

Kelley told the Journal that she welcomes the opportunity to use her likeness in AI-generated photos because it gives her the opportunity to earn passive income while taking care of her children.

Andrei Burak is seen in the AI-generated image above. Courtesy of Andrei Burak

AI intimidated me because it has always been associated with negative impacts, like stealing your identity, Kelley told the outlet, noting that she had to give up some control by allowing a third party to decide in what context to photograph it.

Industry constraints are driving models to seek alternatives such as licensing AI-generated images. Getty Images

Ultimately, Kelley said she signed up for the platforms because it allowed her to maintain her autonomy with the ability to opt out of any campaign she deemed too bold or too revealing, for example, or to represent in a way she didn't feel. comfortable being represented, according to The Journal.

Leticia Jacobson, who was also chosen for Anne Klein's AI pilot, said seeing an AI-generated photo of herself for the first time “was a bit of an out-of-body experience », According to the Journal.

However, Jacobson has no plans to leave the platform anytime soon, as “AI is sort of an inevitable part of our lives with every passing day.”

And I think if there's a way to keep the human element in this and actually become financially beneficial for the people who are involved in it, I don't see why not,” she told the Journal.