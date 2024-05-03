After securing a crucial top-eight national seed, No. 6 Wake Forest will open the 2024 NCAA Tournament hosting Arizona State, Georgia and South Carolina State on Friday and Saturday for the Winston-Salem Regional at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

Arizona State and Georgia will face off Friday at 2 p.m., while the Demon Deacons will face the 2024 MEAC champions South Carolina State Bulldogs at 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem Regional

(No. 6) Wake Forest Arizona State Georgia State of South Carolina

Winston-Salem Regional Schedule

Friday (May 3) Game 1 – Arizona State vs. Georgia (2 p.m.) Game 2 – No. 6 Wake Forest vs. South Carolina State (5 p.m.)

Saturday (May 4) Winner of game 1 vs. winner of game 2 (5 p.m.)



Ticket/Fan Information

Tickets will be available for purchase: $5 for children and $10 for adults.

Tickets will be available for purchase: $5 for children and $10 for adults.

NCAA Tournament Information

The 64-team field will be split into 16 different four-team regions, with teams ranked one through four to compete in a single-elimination format.

The winner of the Winston-Salem Regional will advance to the Super Regional which will be held the following weekend at eight different sites.

With its top-eight national seed, if Wake Forest wins the Winston-Salem Regional, it will host a Super Regional at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex on May 10 or 11.

A full schedule is available below:

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Tournament Schedule

First/Second round: May 3-4

Super regionals: May 10 or 11

Quarter-finals: May 16

Semi-finals: May 18

Championship: May 19

Sustainable success

Friday will mark the Demon Deacons' 11th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their 23rd all-time. Under the direction of the head coach Tony Bresky Wake Forest has advanced past the first round of the annual tournament in each of the last nine seasons.

Demon Deacons in the NCAA Tournament

NCAA Championships (1)

2018

NCAA tournament appearances (23)

1998, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, , 2023, 2024

ITA ranking

In the latest ITA team rankings, Wake Forest was ranked sixth nationally, marking the 11th consecutive week the Demon Deacons have been ranked in the top 10.

All-ACC awards

Philippe Moroni , DK Suresh Ekambaram And Holden Koons earned All-ACC honors, as announced by the league office last Thursday evening.

Moroni and Suresh Ekambaram were named second team All-ACC in singles, while the duo of Suresh Ekambaram/Koons earned first team All-ACC honors in doubles.

With this announcement, Wake Forest now has 35 All-ACC honorees during head coaching tenure. Tony Bresky time.

Suresh Ekambaram/Koons – First team All-ACC (doubles)

No. 2 Suresh Ekambaram/Koons has accumulated a 20-3 record, including a 9-1 mark in ACC play and an 11-2 record against nationally ranked opponents. It should be noted that the star tandem spent most of the season ranked first among doubles teams in the country.

Names Double 1 No. 2Suresh Ekambaram/Koons 20-3 20-3

Philippe Moroni – Second team All-ACC (singles)

Moroni, ranked 25th, has compiled a 20-16 record in singles action during the 2023-24 year, including a 9-14 mark in doubles action. A product of Valenza, Italy, Moroni made 16 appearances at the top spot, highlighted by two wins over then-No. 2 Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc of Florida State and then No. 11 Andrés Martin of Georgia Tech.

It should be noted that Moroni's all-conference appointment marked the second of his career.

DK Suresh Ekambaram – Second team All-ACC (singles)

In his first season at the NCAA Division I level, No. 79 Suresh Ekambaram had an excellent campaign in 2024, going 15-9 in doubles singles. The Chennai, India native has beaten nine nationally ranked opponents this season and compiled a 6-4 record in ACC action, playing only at the No. 1 and No. 2 positions.

Depth of programming

The Demon Deacons have seen much of their success come at the 4-6 positions this season as Luciano Tacchi , Luca Pow And Holden Koons have combined to go 62-15 in doubles singles this season.

It is worth noting that Pow is currently on a 16 match winning streak.

The Game – South Carolina State

South Carolina State has accumulated a 14-7 overall record this season, including a perfect 5-0 mark in MEAC play. The Bulldogs reached the NCAA tournament after winning their fourth consecutive MEAC title. This season, South Carolina State has been led by junior Aissa Benchakroun.

Friday will mark the fourth all-time meeting between the Demon Deacons and the Bulldogs as Wake Forest owns a 3-0 mark. It's worth noting that the Deacs have yet to lose a point to South Carolina State in the all-time series.

Following

The winner of Friday's contest will play either Arizona State or Georgia on Saturday at 5 p.m.

