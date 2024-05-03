15 Easy, Oversized But Secretly Slimming Spring Fashion Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to dressing in spring and summer, we like to live by the rule that the fewer layers and as much space as possible, the better. If You are Taking the kids to their various after-school activities or roaming the city with your girls, finding and wearing oversized fashion finds can help keep you cool and prevent you from overheating! Think about it: oversized pieces allow the wind to float through your clothes and provide a nice, tidy look thanks to their billowy design. Seems like a win-win solution We.

From bodycon dresses to structured pants, if you're looking for an easy way to stay stylish and unrestricted, there's an oversized (but secretly slimming) fashion find you'll love. We've rounded up 15 easy oversized, slimming spring fashion finds starting at just $20 – read on to see our picks!

1. Casual Beach: This BP. oversized beach shirt will look super cute with jeans and sneakers – was $50, now only $25!

2. Daily essential: throw this away Free People Nina Crew Neck T-Shirt with frilly skirts and flat sandals for an easy spring ensemble — only $38!

3. Maximum: For the queen who can't get enough of long dresses, you'll love this ANRABESS t-shirt dress because it's slimming and light — was $53, now only $33!

4. She is serious: For some reason, stripes give off a professional vibe, and this chouyatou – long sleeve buttoned shirt dress does this while allowing you to relax – only $27!

5. Buttoned: This Sidefeel Oversized 3/4 Sleeve Button Down Shirt works in many circumstances and comes in five colors – only $28!

6. It's covered: This Ekouaer cover-up shirt will keep you covered during your next vacation with its 100% rayon material — only $28!

7. Queen of Dolmans: This Verdusa oversized long dress gives off a kaftan vibe and is very airy – making it ideal for any warm weather event – ​​only $37!

8. Ready for vacation: This ANRABESS long maxi dress is perfect for the beach or poolside on your next vacation — was $43, now only $32!

9. Bold Essence: For those who like to show a little skin while out and about, this Long dress R. Vivimos is just what you need – only $37!

10. Participate: We like it Dokotoo jumpsuit because it’s so versatile and has a textured waistband to add slimming to the waist – only $34!

11. 90s Inspiration: If you like loose, voluminous 90s jeans, you'll love these. Levi's loose dad jeans — only $108!

12. To lie down or not to lie down: These Wantschun wide pants look like pajamas but are much more luxurious – only $20!

13. Business and Pleasure: These Dokotoo wide cargo pants suitable for work and happy hour afterwards – and the cargo pockets help you carry all your essentials – only $40!

14. Sporty Chic: We like it Veiled jumpsuit because it has a sporty essence to it, but it's also very casual and easy – the cap sleeves are to die for – only $23!

15. Pleated Mom: You probably know by now that we love pleats! This pleated two piece set consists of buttoned, flowy wide-leg pants for an ensemble that gives off a rich mom vibe – only $45!