Fashion
Model and singing at the Sankofa fashion show
On April 27, the Caribbean Students Club (CSC) and the Caribbean and African Students Association (CASA) collaborated to host the Sankofa Fashion Show. Sankofa is Fordham's first fashion show to showcase the blend of fashion and culture, as well as the first event bringing together the Rose Hill and Lincoln Center Caribbean Student Clubs.
The event was sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) as well as the Fordham Career Center, but was primarily organized by CSC and CASA students. OMA would have liked the event to take place in 2020, but they were forced to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Four years later, this spectacular cultural event could finally take place.
Entering the Sankofa fashion show, many students wore spring colors, ready and eager to enjoy a celebration of fashion and expression. The clubs both resonated with the term Sankofa because of its definition, go back and get it.
(This) signifies the culture that the two Caribbean clubs share and want to express in this fashion show. “It was executed in a really beautiful way and I loved seeing people on campus get involved in expressing their culture through clothing,” said Briannie Cepeda of Fordham College at Lincoln Center ( FCLC) 26.
The Sankofa Fashion Show was held to celebrate and showcase the works of young creatives in the fashion industry of Caribbean and African descent. This is the first event of its kind ever held at Fordham. Thirteen students from the club modeled clothes from different New York-based independent designers, such as CDJene, Hidden Persona, Duutre, TheNativeline, and Motherland Don. The designers opened a store towards the end of the evening so students could purchase whatever they wanted.
Marie Castro, deputy director of OMA, noted her excitement that the Sankofa fashion show could come to fruition after years of delays.
When they talked about collaboration, they came to us, brought us the event. “We thought it was a great event because it’s something they actually wanted to happen years ago,” she said.
It’s Sankofa, it’s a pure celebration of Caribbean and African culture. I love that we have this space to celebrate ourselves and to truly, fully be ourselves. Makayla Fredericks, FCLC 26
CSC President Makayla Fredericks, FCLC '26, served as the creator and creative director of the event alongside two other students, Souwade Benissan, of Fordham College at Rose Hill (FCRH) '25, and Zara Hume, of Gabelli Lincoln School of Business. Center (GSBLC) 25, who also worked as a stylist.
It’s Sankofa, it’s a pure celebration of Caribbean and African culture. I love that we have this space to celebrate ourselves and to truly, fully be ourselves, Fredericks said.
Not only did the event include a fashion show and celebration, but there was also a performance of Beyoncé's Halo by students Bethel Berhe, FCLC '25, and Szohaib Khan, GSBLC '25, who also walked the runway as models for the event. The crowd applauded the multi-hyphenate performers, signifying the end of the fashion show and the start of the reception hour.
We often don't see many people who look like us in terms of height, size, breed, anything walk the runway, and I think that was a really cool opportunity. Sinhawe Haji, FCRH 27
During the reception hour, one of the models, Isabella Persaud, FCLC 26, who walked twice, spoke about modeling and why she felt motivated to be a part of this event.
By doing this, I think it was great representation for all Caribbean and Black people on campus. For me, being Guyanese, it was great to show that. It's a first of its kind and I think we've done a very good job. It was so much fun and very rewarding to do, Persaud said.
Sinhawe Haji, FCRH ’27, emphasized the importance of showcasing Caribbean designers and models at Fordham.
The reason I'm here today is because I think it's a really cool concept that brings culture to the runway. We often don't see many people who look like us in terms of height, size, breed, anything walk the track, and I think that was a really cool opportunity,” Haji said.
The reception hour was filled with music and food including macaroni and cheese, Jamaican beef patties and roasted plantains which the students enjoyed. Even though there was a very long line to get food, students took to the dance floor while waiting.
After eating the food, attendees discussed the clothing seen on the runway. Some students were stunned to have seen their classmates on the catwalk instead of in a classroom, and others prepared to purchase the clothes their classmates modeled.
The evening ended with more dancing and a final photoshoot of all the fashion show participants.
We never have this kind of space here, and to be able to create this space with CASA, it's something I never thought I'd do here, it's something I never thought possible, Fredericks shared.
