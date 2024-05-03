Why the public is so fascinated by publicists

When Savannah Engel was working an event in her early days as a fashion publicist, she posed for a photo. After BFA, the event photographer, posted the image in an online album, I had so many problems, she recalls.

That's how much we stayed behind the scenes, she said. You must be seen, not heard, by publicists, dressed in black, seen as employees.

Today, Engel runs her own public relations firm, Savi, and she is tagged in more than 350 photos on the BFA website. She sees this exposure as an asset, not a detriment, to her business.

Fashion PR executives are taking on a more public profile, whether it's building a social media audience that sometimes rivals their clients, or earning their own media placements. They respond to a change in the way audiences interact with brands and celebrities; rather than passively consuming content, we are increasingly interested in what goes into creating a fashion show, a fashion week party or an influencer trip.

Naturally, this interest extends to the people who make these moments a reality.

Align Public Relations' Cait Bailey, who represents talent like TikTok it-girl Alix Earle and podcast phenom Alexandra Cooper, and Nate Hinton, who counts brands like Sergio Hudson and Bally among his clients, were featured in Tea New York Times. Gia Kuan, whose clients include New York fashion brands Kim Shui, Telfar and Luar, was the subject of a nearly 4,000-word article in Vanity Fair last September, and appeared on the cover of Paper Return issue of the magazine in January. Ay-Niyah Gold, who works with brands including hair care brand Bread and skin care company Topicals, was highlighted by Teen Vogue And Harper's Bazaarand was recruited by Nike to star in the brand's Instagram videos.

The concept of the star publicist is not a new phenomenon: the profession has long been surrounded by a certain aura of glamour, particularly in the fashion sector. new York The magazine's 1998 Power Girls cover, which crowned the public relations of New York's Seven Sisters, helped put the field on the map. The same was true for televised accounts of the profession, from Kelly Cutrone, founder of the Peoples Revolution agency, who appeared on MTV's The Hills before creating her own spin-off, Kell on Earth, to the fictional Samantha Jones in Sex and the City.

What makes this current wave of media attention different from those that came before it is that it is fueled by an interest not only in who these people are, but also in the essence of the work they do. Today's publicists explain what working on TikTok entails, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the events and celebrity machine, including less sexy details like runway seating charts and editing pictures.

Publicists are still active in a sense, said Sandrine Charles, founder of Sandrine Charles Consulting and the Black Fashion Council, who has been featured in publications like She And Coveteur.

People have a real ability to see what publicists work on and what their lives are like, she said.

For publicists themselves, there is still some apprehension about making the story themselves. But in the age of personal brands and online influence, it's become a prerequisite, especially for small businesses and PR entrepreneurs.

The industry has changed, so we must change too, Engel said.

Pull back the curtain

For publicists, building an audience isn't just about giving the audience what they want. It's also becoming a significant driver of business, especially for boutique agencies that are competing with larger companies that are only getting bigger.

Having a public profile allows publicists to tell a potential client who they are connected with or what their taste levels are, Hinton said. [Those who] do this on purpose in advertising, it's because they feel they have to be competitive with other companies.

Magazine profiles and TV shows are one way to do this. But of course, good publicists know how to bypass intermediaries and speak directly to people.

Engel answers questions about how to get started in PR (typical advice includes learning how the Launchmetrics Fashion GPS platform works) and about her daily life (in a video, she explains what she and her team do immediately after a fashion operation). show, from the order in which they prioritize uploading photos to how they label image files). Hinton released a six-part series on Instagram Reels in January, in which he and his employees discussed what goes into putting on a fashion show, including how many fittings a member of his team supervised for a single season (58) and the day delegation. tasks, like assigning last-minute seat numbers.

Such content also demonstrates an ability to tell a brand's story, which is often a key selling point in attracting potential customers. While still part of the business, this type of immersive storytelling has become more important as the purview of PR agencies has expanded beyond securing press placements and advertising. organizing fashion shows to include services that didn't exist not so long ago, such as influencer relations and affiliate marketing. .

Brands want to connect with the people they work with, Kuan said. It's like, you can do the work, but you also understand the nuances of the brand.

Another type of publicist

Many publicists still feel uncomfortable in the spotlight. Most of the PR professionals BoF spoke with for this story said they were not seeking their own press, but simply responding to incoming inquiries.

There is a line to be drawn at the end of the day, a publicist can reach all the press in the world, but the client must come first.

We need to provide coverage for customers, so you definitely don't want to just talk about yourself, Charles said. When she is interviewed, she makes sure that there is always a circle around the company and how I want it to grow and in which categories.

But it is also about helping to reduce barriers to entry for an industry that is still [had] There is a certain mystique around it, Kuan said, but it wasn't always clear to outsiders what the job actually entailed.

Gold said she decided to accept the attention directed at her because she wanted to show that it was possible to succeed in an industry where you didn't fit the mold.

As a young black publicist, it would have really been a disservice to my community and young people who want to get into public relations to not share my story and what it's actually like, Gold said.