Nawican Friendship Center hosts march to commemorate Red Dress Day





According to Statistics Canada, 490 Indigenous women and girls were reported missing or murdered between 2009 and 2021. (Huron Shores United Church, Facebook) DAWSON CREEK, British Columbia The Dawson Creek Nawican Friendship Center will commemorate Red Dress Day on May 5 with a march and ceremony honoring missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people (MMIWG2S ) in Canada. The march is one of many events taking place across the Peace region to mark Red Dress Day. The Metis Society of Fort St. John is hosting a craft market and Treaty 8 Tribal Association will organize a vigil, a march and a hair braiding workshop. The Nawicans event is open to the public and begins with the march at 3 p.m. March participants will depart from NAR Park and end at the center, where prayers and a drumming ceremony will take place. MMIGWG2S is a topic that deeply affects the Indigenous community. According to Statistics Canada, 490 Indigenous women and girls were reported missing or murdered between 2009 and 2021. The issue affected the community of Dawson Creek after the disappearance of Renée Didier and Darlyn Supernant in 2023. Jan Atkinson, Intensive Case Manager at the Nawican Friendship Centre, is urging the public to participate in the march. Atkinson, who testified at the federal government's national inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls in 2018, says the topic should not be ignored. It's very personal. The violence is real, Atkinson said. Gender-based violence is real. We must do a better job in combatting violence against women and children. I encourage the public to come and understand that they can do so much more. This is not a historical problem. Two women went missing in Dawson Creek last year. These women were mothers, sisters and daughters. We must recognize this. She believes that the lack of education and lack of recognition of MMIMWG2S further erodes the chances of some of these missing women being found. Atkinson says he has had unwavering support from the City of Dawson Creek, including not having to apply for a permit for the upcoming event. We have a good relationship with the city, Atkinson said. The biggest contribution to bridging the gap in the country comes from education. For more information about the event or the Nawican Friendship Center, call their offices at (250) 782-5202.



