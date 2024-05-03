Helping is in fashion | News, Sports, Jobs





BOARDMAN — Bianca Severino's list of pleasures includes listening to singer Taylor Swift, swimming, outdoor activities and taking cooking classes. “I swim like a fish” Severino, 32, of Canfield, said with a laugh. She also doesn't hesitate to walk, including along a runway in front of hundreds of people to do a little modeling from time to time. Such a moment presented itself again when Severino was among those who made his presence felt on the runway that was a centerpiece of the 47th annual Angels of Easterseals spring fashion show and luncheon at the Mr. Banquet Center. Anthony, 7440 South Ave. Ray, lightweight boxing legend “Boom boom” Mancini appeared as a special guest. Boardman fashion businesses representing the gathering were Suzanne's, Ivory & Birch Boutique, Chico's and 850 Blues. Additionally, the Children's Loft in Boardman hosted a children's fashion show. Bianca, who received services from Easterseals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties as a child, received a kidney transplant at age 2 and has developmental issues, said her mother, Gina Severino . Today, Bianca attends Siffrin Academy in Austintown as part of its day program, her mother said. Gina Severino and Bianca's father, Robert Severino, accompanied their daughter on the catwalk as the younger Severino wore a bright floral dress. About 540 people attended the program and luncheon, the main goal of which was to raise at least $50,000 that will go toward Easterseals' programs and stay with the agency, said Susan Berny, president of Angels of Easterseals. Angels of Easterseals primarily serves as a fundraising arm. Around fifty volunteers “angels” organizing and hosting a variety of events each year, the biggest of which is the fashion show, Berny said. Additionally, the agency has a center for deaf people, she said, adding that finding reliable transportation is often a major obstacle for people facing various challenges and medical needs. “One of our main goals is to create and maintain independence, and that is different for everyone. » Jody Klase, CEO of Easterseals, said, adding that the goal includes an adult day care option to keep seniors out of assisted living and nursing homes. Additionally, last month Easterseals received a $327,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Aging in Columbus to open an adult day care center in Columbiana County, she said. All fashion companies presented their clothing line. One of those who modeled to showcase one of Chico's outfit combinations was Jennifer McHale of Canfield, who wore a laced, wrinkle-free purple nightshade pant suit set. McHale said Thursday's event marked the first time she had participated in such a fashion show. She was on board with the idea after hearing about it from a friend, McHale added. In 1951, the Rotary Club of Youngstown founded the local Easterseals chapter which began providing therapeutic services and programs to children with special needs. In 1967, the J. Ford Crandall Rehabilitation Center opened on the city's south side to expand these services to adults. The Angels of Easterseals was established in 1976. Jack Walter, communications director for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co., came up with the name. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribtoday.com/news/local-news/2024/05/helping-out-is-in-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos