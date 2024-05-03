Janet Borden, Inc.: Martin Parr: Faux Parr Fashion





Janet Borden, Inc. present Fake Parr Fashionthe first exhibition dedicated to Martin Parrfashion work. Parr has been producing photographs for the fashion industry since 1999. For twenty-five years, he has traveled from Moscow to Bangkok, from Milan to New York, on assignment for various magazines and fashion houses, including his long-running work date for Gucci. . Many of Parrs' signature tropes, including bright colors and a keen appreciation of the absurd, are visible in these photographs. Daylight, disguises and parties, chance matches of patterns and colors in unlikely places, all come together in this colorful and witty body of work. As the first documentary photographer working in England, Parr brought his extraordinary sensitivity to the world of fashion. Consider the book cover: leggy models slouching in line at Katzs Delicatessen. Phaidon's accompanying monograph is a generous three hundred and two pages long. Martin Parr was born in Surrey, England in 1952. He currently lives in Bristol, England.

This British documentary photographer has worked on numerous photographic projects around the world, which resulted in more than 110 published books, including Bad weather; The last resort; Cost of life; Common sense; Think of England; The last parking space; Martin Parr: Objects. His work is exhibited and collected around the world. Last year, Simply human, Parr's 13-room extravaganza featuring several hundred photographs and objects, was exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery in London. His fashion photographs are the subject of a forthcoming monograph by Phaidon. He established the Martin Parr Foundation to promote and preserve the history of British documentary photography. Martin Parr: Fake Parr Fashion

Until May 31, 2024

Janet Borden, Inc.

91, rue de l’Eau

Brooklyn, New York 11201

www.janetbordeninc.com Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

