Fashions blocked the self-checkout revolution | BdF

NEW YORK On a recent Thursday afternoon at the Zaras SoHo store, dozens of tourists and urban professionals shuffled along a checkout line that snaked halfway across the sales floor.
Upstairs, there was no queue. Here, just two customers walked through a self-checkout station in a sleek white L-shaped bar. Cash registers built into the bar automatically scan their purchases and report the total on a screen above within seconds.
It wasn't completely transparent. There were issues with hangers and security tags. There were no instructions.
Nonetheless, when asked if they would use the self-checkout system again, the response from both customers was a resounding yes. A little confusion regarding the security tag removal device, which only worked after paying for the products, was a small price to pay for avoiding the queue. It was pretty easy, one woman said.
Autopay has an image problem. Many consumers still associate this technology with bulky self-scanning kiosks at grocery stores. Walmart and Dollar General have reduced their use of technology in recent months, citing operational efficiency and theft prevention, respectively. Target limits its self-checkouts to 10 items or fewer. After a trial in 2018, Spanish fast fashion retailer Mango decided not to offer self-checkout.
Technology is slowly gaining ground in fashion. Fashion retailers like Zara and Uniqlo typically install sleek stations that allow shoppers to place items in a bin to have their price assessed using radio frequency identification, avoiding the dreaded barcode scanner . At Uniqlos SoHo, self-checkouts have completely replaced cash registers. The bins will eventually be installed in all retailers, approximately 2,400 stores worldwide.
Technology champions say self-checkouts can allow stores to operate more efficiently where Uniqlo has installed them, with the machines having cut transaction times in half, according to Takahiro Tambara, chief information officer at Fast Retailing, a company mother of Uniqlo. The machines also have the potential to reduce labor costs by eliminating the need for cashiers and even boost sales in high-traffic locations where long lines can deter purchases.
But the rollout has been slow and retailers are cautious about fully adopting the technology, which has also been linked to an increase in theft. Self-checkout equipment is also expensive to implement; scannerless payment systems deployed by Uniqlo and Zara require their entire supply chains to be RFID tagged, an intensive process that takes more than six months.
As acceptance increases, especially among younger consumers, many shoppers prefer to interact with human employees. A Drexel University study published earlier this year in the Journal of Business Research found that traditional cashier-managed checkout services increase customer loyalty to the store.
And the concept may never work for many brands. High-end stores experience relatively few transitions each day, making the streamlined checkout process a less pressing issue. Many brands, and not just in the luxury sector, are also integrating high-touch, or human, service into their value proposition.
When you think about someone buying a $150 bag, it almost feels like self-checkout would reduce service, said Matt Moorut, a marketing analyst at Gartner. Fashion has been one of the slowest areas to make changes when it comes to payment.
For now, Uniqlos' all-in-one approach to self-checkout is an exception. Zara's dual-service approach is more likely to be widely adopted: self-checkout for customers in a hurry and traditional checkout for skeptics and shoppers hungry for a personal touch.
We are a long way from a level of transparent, pure value-added self-service payments, said Simeon Siegel, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets. Testing is key. It must add more value than discomfort.
A trial and error approach
For self-checkout to work, retailers need to experiment with the setup that best suits their needs. Uniqlo began testing its RFID self-checkout solution more than a decade ago and the latest iteration of the concept launched in 2019.
We have continually made adjustments based on our learnings, to evolve to the current situation, Tambara said. Our first design included a lid that needed to be closed to accurately scan RFID tags, but having to close and open a lid was an inconvenience for customers, so we found a solution to eliminate it.
Even today, Uniqlos' self-checkout offering isn't perfect; at its SoHo store's kiosks, all bags are placed toward the end of the checkout section rather than at individual stations, forcing some shoppers to walk over to the bags and then return to their station to complete their transactions.
Every retailer has its own self-checkout needs, Gartner's Moorut said, citing British retailer Marks & Spencer, which in addition to self-checkout offers self-service for returns and online collection in store.
Prevent shrinkage
According to a 2023 survey by LendingTree, an online lending marketplace, one in five respondents reported accidentally taking items during self-checkout. One in seven admitted to stealing.
Although RFID technology eliminates the hassle of scanning and the risk of errors or intentional skips, it does little to mitigate theft, analysts say. Zaras RFID self-checkouts equipped with security tag removal devices could actually pose an increased risk of shoplifting, Siegel said.
It's somewhat ironic that the tag designed specifically to prevent theft can be removed by the would-be thief, he said. A number of retailers, including Uniqlo, do not use security labels at all. Instead, a number of store employees are stationed at checkouts to help customers, while other store staff are dedicated to loss prevention, the company said.
But RFID could soon serve an anti-theft function, according to Spencer Hewett, founder and chief executive of Radar, a technology company that works with American Eagle and other major apparel retailers that are already deploying RFID technology for timely inventory visibility. real.
The radars' RFID scanning sensors can detect when customers interact with items and carry them throughout the store. Combined with cameras, this feature would be able to detect the exact number of products customers bring to the station, so that if this does not match the number of coins rang in the point of sale system, a notification would be sent to The control and store staff would be alerted.
Radar plans to launch its payments feature within a year.
For now, the self-checkout fad is still in a fairly immature stage, Moorut said. There are many opportunities, but also a lot of thought on the part of retailers before getting to the point where it generates significant benefits.
