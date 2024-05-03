Photos: Teachers dress to impress at annual staff prom at Willmar High – West Central Tribune





WILLMAR Hundreds of smiling students and school staff filled the common area at Willmar Senior High to cheer on their teachers and support staff early before the start of the school year on Thursday, May 2, as they walked through the hallways in flashy dresses, elegant suits and even an oversized giraffe at the annual staff ball. This annual event serves as a precursor to the prom, which always takes place the following day. This year's prom, with the theme “A Walk to Remember,” will begin on Friday, May 3 with the grand march at 5:30 p.m. at the high school's main entrance. Art instructor Jessalyn Canavan, right, is twirled by English instructor Victoria Munger as they participate in the staff ball at Willmar High School on the morning of Thursday, May 2, 2024. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune Students and staff cheer on staff ball participants as they parade through the halls of Willmar High School on the morning of Thursday, May 2, 2024. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune Willmar High School math teacher Brad Haugen takes his date, “Marquis,” for a stroll through the school's common area during the staff prom on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune Students and staff laugh and smile as they watch Willmar High School math teacher Brad Haugen walk his date, “Marquis,” a giraffe, through the halls during the staff prom on Thursday, May 2 2024. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune Special education instructor Tammy Knapper, left, and instructional coach Katie Schieck navigate a sea of ​​staff and students while participating in the staff ball at Willmar High School on the morning of Thursday, May 2 2024. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune English teacher Melissa Aaker, right, is escorted by music teacher Todd Blaser during the staff ball at Willmar High School on the morning of Thursday, May 2, 2024. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune Crowd members take videos and photos of staff members all decked out for the staff ball at Willmar High School on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune Roger Palmer, left, and Michelle Vazquez, cultural liaison, smile as they walk through a crowded common area at Willmar High School during the staff ball on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

Macy Moore is an award-winning photojournalist at the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Minnesota.

She can be reached by email: [email protected] or telephone: 320.214.4338.

