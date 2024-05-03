Fashion is a way to stand out. But sometimes camouflage is better

May 3, 2024 5:25 p.m. Offer this item New Subscribe to offer this article Gift 5 articles to the person of your choice each month when you subscribe. Subscribe now Already subscribed? To log in

I was diagnosed with stage one hormone receptor positive breast cancer in December. It's the good kind, as things stand.

I received the call while I was having lunch for an Australian jewelry brand. That morning, the breast clinic had called to tell me that my results could be shared over the phone; there was no need for an appointment. Of course, I thought. Why would they need me when I can't have cancer?

My phone rang; I excused myself and walked out to hear the surgeon say that unfortunately we found several invasive breast cancers. I listened for a bit, returned to the table and sat next to the creative director, asking her about a bracelet shed made for the collection. (It was truly exquisite.)

I am 38 years old, have no family history of breast cancer and none of the known risk factors. After my surgeries, the nurses told me I had the resting heart rate of an athlete, and I'm vain enough to share that with you. Most of the time I still can't believe I have cancer because I feel fine. It's surreal to think that while you're running on the treadmill or making your kids lunch, or standing in the stands at Rod Laver Arena watching the Australian Open like I Did the day after I found out I had to have a mastectomy, your body plays house. a clump of cells that, if left untreated, will likely kill you.

While writing about business, I learned that there is an industry for everything, including breast cancer fashion. There are special jackets with inside pockets to wear after a mastectomy, to protect the drains from wounds. There are wrap tops and button-down shirts to wear when you can't move your arms. Mastectomy bras and prostheses, for which ads were posted on my social media within hours of my diagnosis.

There are pillows that you wear on your chest to protect you from unwanted contact after operations. Special clothing made from breathable fabric that alleviates menopausal symptoms. Ice mitts to help preserve your nerves during chemotherapy. Silk pillowcases for itchy skin and bald heads. All kinds of scarves and turbans (I'll wait for the vintage Pucci) and brow misting and scalp cooling to help combat hair loss. The wigs, obviously.

This article appears in the May issue of AFR Magazine, released April 26.

Photographer Bill Cunningham, who spent decades photographing ordinary people on the streets of New York, once said that fashion is the armor we use to survive everyday life. Personally, I've never understood fashion this way before, but through dressing for cancer, I can see how this style can protect us.

My mastectomy happened the weekend Taylor Swift performed in Sydney; a friend gave me a T-shirt that says: There's a lot going on right now, a lyric reference. I wore it during an operation, with Swift bracelets made by my children, with small beads indicating Long life And Very good.

During treatment, your body does not belong to you. And at the exact moment you want to walk away, everyone has to look at you. I'm so used to undressing that I no longer pull the curtain when a doctor examines me; the thin veneer of pretension that everyone in the room hadn't seen every inch of my upper body eroded pretty quickly. You're forced to make quick decisions you never thought of, and all choices are bad.

Your mobility is limited, a part of you has literally been cut off. Nothing like a bald spot growing on the head to understand that clothes are not trivial: they can help us endure difficult days. What I wear is a way to get back to looking and feeling like I did before. Is this a denial? Maybe. But I quickly ditched lounge pants and button-down shirts; putting on a T-shirt felt like an achievement.

Naked, what happened to me is obvious. I want my clothes to tell a different story. The breast cancer cottage industry is probably a savior for many, but personally, I'd rather look like something other than a patient. Fashion is a wonderful tool for standing out, but it's also useful when all you want to do is blend in. Armor protects you, but sometimes camouflage is better.