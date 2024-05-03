Anne Hathaway joins TikTok, highlighting recent fashion and movie moments





Anne Hathaway made her TikTok debut! THE Idea of ​​you the star has just joined TikTok and shared a nice montage of what she has done over the past four years. In her first post, Hathaway shared snippets of premiere outfits and emotional appearances promoting recent projects, including We crashed and his latest film, The idea of ​​you. The 41-year-old actress began the cute montage with a video of her smiling and jumping in an all-white ensemble, with overlaid text that read: Since 2020, I have She then provided quick snippets of all her achievements and memories, starting with Made a movie in Locking about lockdown, referencing her 2021 feature film, Lockedwith Chiwetel Ejiofor. Hathaway followed up with a cheeky music video of The witches, adding: I harnessed my Scorpio energy and became a witch. Then there was a clip of her and We crashed his costar Jared Leto at the premiere of their AppleTV+ miniseries. Anne Hathaway on March 16, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty

After highlighting a few of her projects, she showed off some of her stylish looks from recent years, including her 2023 Met Gala look. She included a clip of her reunion with Leto, 52, at the event . Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto on March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As TikTok continued, she shared snippets of her time abroad in couture, including her 2022 Cannes Film Festival debut, a colorful Christopher John Rogers jumpsuit in March 2022, her hot pink Valentino ensemble at the fashion show of the brand in Rome in July 2022 and its Versace. moment at the Bulgari jewelry show in Venice, Italy, in May 2023. Anne Hathaway attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York.

John Shearer/WireImage

The video continued with the actress sharing moments where she asked the paparazzi and fans to wait patiently for her location. She captioned all three clips, CALMA. Hathaway then followed up with “less calm” clips of moments where she let loose and danced on different dance floors. Anne Hathaway on March 15, 2022 in New York.

José Pérez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

But she quickly followed up with several clips of her crying at various events, including the 2024 SAG Awards and the SXSW premiere of The idea of ​​you. In addition to sharing a clip of her emotion at the SAG Awards, she shared another clip of her reunion with her. the devil wears Prada her classmates Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, SAG Awards 2024.

Netflix

She also shared clips of her meeting with celebrity trainer Monique Eastwood, as well as cute clips with her collaborator and now best friend Donatella Versace. Then where she taught the audience to scream at each other The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and gave a lesson on proper cupcake etiquette on The Kelly Clarkson Show. As the TikTok concluded with Hathaways' recent accomplishments, including her SXSW appearance and April 29 premiere The idea of ​​you, she shared a clip announcing that she forgot to create a TikTok before looking directly at the camera. Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The idea of ​​you is now streaming on Prime Video.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/anne-hathaway-joins-tiktok-highlighting-fashion-film-moments-8642843 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos