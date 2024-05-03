Teenagers arrested in Bellevue carjacking linked to $100,000 high-end fashion store theft





Bellevue police confirmed Wednesday that the four teens arrested for an alleged carjacking last Friday are connected to a retail theft that occurred the same day totaling more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise. Police said the store targeted by the teens was a high-end Italian fashion boutique. Store manager Bottega Veneta said the juvenile suspects arrived around 6:44 p.m. in a white Hyundai Elantra. Bellevue police also confirmed the Elantra was stolen before last Friday's crimes. SEE ALSO | Quadruple cancer survivor relives traumatic experience of Bellevue armed carjacking The five teenagers, who were wearing all-black outfits that included ski masks covering their faces, entered the store and immediately began snatching clothes from the display cases. The store manager said that in about a minute, the teens stole 29 purses, handbags and totes. After the burglary, police said that around 7 p.m., the suspects then randomly targeted a woman driving a black BMW X5 in an attempt to get rid of their stolen Elantra. The suspects followed the woman until she parked in the 10000 block of SE 13th Place Bellevue and conducted a carjacking, officials said. The teens also stole her purse, shopping items, potted plants, an Apple iPad, two tabletop baby seats and three car seats.

RELATED: The victim said she was very worried, she is a grandmother and she did not see this coming, she told the police she did not see anything suspicious or inappropriate. said Bellevue Police PIO Drew Anderson. The stolen Hyundai was quickly found abandoned by the police near the scene of the carjacking. This is where most of the victims' belongings were found and abandoned. Bellevue police said they continued the investigation into the carjacking when they were contacted by officers with the Tumwater Police Department who said they received a call involving suspects matching the previous carjacking and individuals suspects dumping items involved in Bellevue incident near dumpster in city limits. A Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputy saw the vehicle traveling approximately 130 mph on southbound I-5. Authorities said when the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects refused to stop. Since possession of a stolen vehicle is not a prosecutable offense, TCSO terminated the traffic stop and the vehicle continued to drive. Officers said that around 9 p.m. that evening, members of Joint Base Lewis-McChord notified Bellevue police that the suspects were attempting to enter the base through the 41st Street entrance, near the Exit 120 on I-5. SEE ALSO | Thurston County Sheriff's Office considering new tools to improve pursuit strategies That's when the Washington State Patrol (WSP) joined the case where officers followed the vehicle southbound on I-5 into the city of Vancouver . WSP stopped the vehicle at 9:20 p.m. along I-5 near exit 14 and arrested the four suspects during this time. Although five people were involved in the shoplifting incident, only four teenagers, ages 14, 15, 16 and 17, were arrested at WSP's Chehalis office for shoplifting, possession of a stolen vehicle and shoplifting, police said. . The stolen BMW was towed and secured to the department's garage for further investigation. “This is a safe community, but crime can happen, so stay vigilant,” Anderson said. Bellevue police said they are continuing to investigate last Friday's incidents and more information about them will be released at a later date.

