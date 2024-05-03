The Best Men's Met Gala Outfits of All Time

The Met Gala, the first Monday in May, is a highly coveted day for fashion. Some even call them the “Oscars of fashion.”

Although part of the fascination with the gala comes from watching celebrities from diverse fields such as cinema, music and high society, gathered under one roof, the main attraction lies in the way the guests perform and adhere to the designated theme for each year.

While most male celebrities play it safe with the traditional dress code of black tie or white tie, some fashion rebels ignore the dress code or embrace it so passionately that their Met Gala ensembles defy expectations, and sometimes even go beyond. Make a statement. Hint: Zayn Malik's first Met Gala.

The 2024 Met Gala, scheduled for May 6, centered on the theme “The Garden of Time” and was inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name, which takes place in a garden overrun by flowers capable of manipulating the weather.

As the event approaches, we'll be looking back at some iconic men's Met Gala outfits from the past, ranging from Jared Leto's maximalist looks to A$AP Rocky's iconic style moments. Hear some of the most memorable men's fashion statements in Met Gala history.

The hottest Met Gala men's outfits over the years that we've loved

Alexander McQueen, 2006

The theme: AngloMania: tradition and transgression in British fashion

The late designer Alexander McQueen made his debut at the 2006 Met Gala alongside Sex and the city Starring Sarah Jessica Parker. With the theme in mind, the duo cleverly incorporated the British check pattern into their outfits by experimenting with asymmetrical structures.

Kanye West, 2016

The theme: Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology

Kanye West, aka Ye, is well known for his fashion sense. At the 2016 Met Gala, he coordinated his red carpet look with then-wife Kim Kardashian in a futuristic metallic jacket and Balmain jeans. To create this dystopian avatar, the rapper wore colored contact lenses to blend in with the tech-age theme.

Zayn Malik, 2016

The theme: Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology

Zayn Malik made his first-ever appearance at the Met Gala alongside his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, circa 2016. While the singer seemed to play it safe with a classic three-piece Versace tuxedo, he stuck to the theme by adding sleeves metal to the suit. . An instant success!

Chadwick Boseman, 2018

The theme: Heavenly bodies: fashion and Catholic imagination

Late Black Panther Actor Chadwick Boseman stole the show at the 2018 Met Gala by sporting an ivory Versace outfit with gold and red embellishments, gold shoes and a long cape. Giving a religious-inspired twist to the theme, the actor opted for Bulgari rings that matched the rest of her gold accents from the ensemble.

Billy Porter, 2019

The theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion

Blurring gender lines, the actor and singer opted for a full-fledged maximalist outfit with heavy gold and black hues. He stole the red carpet by making a grand entrance in a custom Christian Siriano tuxedo dress, channeling his inner Egyptian pharaoh. Now it's camp!

Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele, 2019

The theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion

Harry Styles attended the 2019 Met Gala with former Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. The Grammy-winning singer wore a sheer black blouse, showing off her tattoos, along with chunky heeled boots and a pearl earring to complete the look, all by Gucci. While it may seem like an ordinary-looking outfit, the singer made sure to experiment with three different types of trends, bringing the all-camp effect.

Likewise, Michele amplified the theme with an exciting head-to-toe pink look, complete with ruffles and a stunning silver floral headpiece.

Jared Leto, 2019

The theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion

Jared Leto knows how to attend the Met Gala, and his past red carpet appearances are massive proof. The actor and singer possess the ability to woo the audience and simultaneously make a bold fashion statement. A prime example of this is his look at the 2019 Met Gala, where he adorned himself in an opulent red Gucci gown accented with a bejeweled bodice.

Plus, he wore a severed head, leaving us all perplexed. This unforgettable moment will undoubtedly remain engraved in everyone's memories for a very long time!

Timothée Chalamet, 2021

The theme: In America: a fashion glossary

For his very first Met Gala in 2021, Timothée Chalamet sported a beautifully fitted satin double-breasted blazer by Haider Ackermann and Cartier jewelry. The Oscar-nominated actor paid homage to American fashion, which was also that year's theme, by sporting a pair of white Chuck Taylor All-Star high-top sneakers.

What's more American than a pair of classic white sneakers? Well, Chalamet knows his fashion game!

Frank Ocean, 2021

The theme: In America: a fashion glossary

Frank Ocean donned a stylish Prada sports jacket and black pants, catching everyone's attention with his imaginative embellishments at the 2021 Met Gala. Among these eye-catching accessories was a neon green animatronic baby puppet, perfectly complementing his buzz cut. The singer carried the baby puppet on his hip and playfully greeted the audience. Additionally, he also wore a necklace and cap to match the theme.

Lil Nas X, 2021

The theme: In America: a fashion glossary

Lil Nas While the look doesn't exactly fit the American fashion theme, it's one of the best Met Gala looks in recent years.

Virgil Abloh, 2021

The theme: In America: a fashion glossary

The late designer Virgil Abloh wore a white suit with the word “Modernism” written in blue on the blazer jacket. The costume was teamed with an asymmetrical white skirt, a pair of sneakers, statement sunglasses and a cap with bunny ears.

Designer Off-White's look for this year's theme exuded a laid-back vibe.

Anderson Paak, 2022

The theme: In America: A Fashion Anthology

Anderson Paak brought flowers to the 2022 Met Gala with a full Gucci look designed by Alessandro Michele. He wore a light blue shirt paired with a floral patchwork jacket and leather pants. To complete the look, he paired classic round sunglasses and danced on the red carpet. A hell of a time!

A$AP Rocky, 2023

The theme: Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line

A$AP Rocky and his fashion have endowed menswear with iconic looks of all time. So, for the Met Gala 2023, the rapper opted for a Gucci look and wore a suit, shirt and tie, instead of wearing pants, he wore jeans and a skirt over it and paired them with several Gucci belts. The first half of the look screamed the Lagerfeld effect, an ode to the theme and the second half showed his dedication to serving a statement style.

Pierre Pascal, 2023

The theme: Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line

The last of us Star Pedro Pascal attracted attention on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in an all-red look by Valentino, consisting of a red shirt, black shorts and black tie. An oversized red coat and a pair of black lace-up boots completed her stylish look. He finished his ensemble by slicking back his hair, pairing it with black combat boots and knee-high socks. Now, that’s how you achieve red!

Bad Bunny, 2023

The theme: Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line

Bad Bunny made a bold fashion statement at the 2023 Met Gala by opting for a backless ensemble. He confidently presented an oversized white suit designed by Jacquemus, complete with pearl earrings, a silver chain necklace and sleek white boots. However, the standout element of her attire was undoubtedly the captivating cape adorned with white roses. This exquisite detail not only elevated her overall look but also paid a fitting tribute to the legendary Karl Lagerfeld.

(Hero and report image credit: Instagram/Chadwick Boseman, Billy Porter and Jacquemus)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

– Who was the best dressed male celebrity at the Met Gala over the years?

Billy Porter, Jared Leto, Marc Jacobs, Lil Nas

– What was the best men’s look at the 2023 Met Gala?

Bad Bunny, Pedro Pascal and Jared Leto were among the best dressed men at the 2023 Met Gala.