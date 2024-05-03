Met Gala 2024 theme explained: “Sleeping beauties: waking up fashion”

The first Monday in May is fast approaching, which means it's time for celebrities to once again climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in style.

Led by Vogue's Anna Wintour, the annual Met Gala benefits the New York museum's Costume Institute. Scheduled for May 6, this year's party will celebrate the latest exhibition designed by Costume Institute chief curator Andrew Bolton: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Anna Wintour and Costume Institute Chief Curator Andrew Bolton announced the 2024 Met Gala theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” in November 2023 and previewed some of the works that will be on display. AFP via Getty Images

While last year's exhibition and theme paid homage to the work of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, 2024's is decidedly more cerebral and for celebrity guests, dressing for the occasion won't be as simple as draw from the archives of a specific fashion house.

Below, find out everything about the gala and what to expect on Monday.

What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala?

In November, Vogue announced that the 2024 theme would be “Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion,” a celebration of vintage textiles and fashion designs over the years.

THE exhibition accompanying the Costume Institute features approximately 250 objects from the museum's archives, including 15 historically significant pieces that are too delicate to be worn again and will be open to the public from May 10 to September 2.

These are the Sleeping Beauties of the title, Bolton told Vogue fragile fashions.

These pieces, including a ballgown dating from 1887, will be exhibited in tandem with designs by Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, Hubert de Givenchy as well as works by their contemporary successors, including Iris van Herpen and Jonathan Anderson of Loewe.

The entire exhibition is inspired by an English ballgown, pictured here, which dates back to the 1800s. AFP via Getty Images

An iconic Sarah Burton dress for Alexander McQueen, featuring hundreds of faux butterflies, will be one of 250 pieces on display in the exhibition. AFP via Getty Images

The exhibition is divided into three sub-themes Earth, Sea and Sky and the objects will be analyzed through a sensory lens, accompanied by scents and soundscapes. Getty Images

The museum will also integrate AI, CGI and other technologies to make the entire exhibition a complete sensory experience with bespoke scents and soundscapes that explore the subthemes of earth, sea ​​and sky.

It's something we always struggle with, once a piece of clothing enters the museum, a lot of the sensory experiences we take for granted with clothing are lost, Bolton. told Vogue.

The positive side was that we were the custodians of the clothes, here to care for them in perpetuity. But this implies very specific conditions: you cannot touch it, you cannot smell it, you cannot wear it. And you can't hear he.

The theme and exhibition highlight the importance of sustainability and preservation, exploring how time and nature affect fashion, both literally and in a more abstract sense.

Loewe, led by Jonathan Anderson, will host the event, following the house's stunning show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, featuring crystal-encrusted sweatshirts and trompe l'oeil accessories. Getty Images

A shimmering asparagus-inspired handbag was one of those standout items that is sure to show up at the Met Gala. Getty Images

What is the dress code?

Guests are still required to dress in white tie to the ball, but each year Wintour also adds a more specific dress code that fits the theme. For 2024, she chose The Garden of Time,” inspired by JG Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

Ballard's story follows an earl and countess who live a life of luxury in a secluded villa; beyond its walls, an approaching crowd threatens to disturb their peace, but retreats each time the couple plucks a magical “flower of time” from their garden.

As time passes and the garden dies, the army descends on the villa, a commentary on the cycle of growth and destruction explored in this year's Costume Institute exhibition.

Zendaya, who last appeared at the Met Gala in 2019, is one of the evening's co-chairs. Mike Coppola

Jennifer Lopez will also be a famous host. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth complete the group. Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

Who hosts?

Alongside Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth have been chosen as co-chairs of the 2024 Met Gala.

The gala is funded by fashion brand Loewe, known for its innovative trompe-l'oeil designs and meticulous details, and sponsored by TikTok.

The Kardashian-Jenners have become regulars at the Met Gala in recent years. Getty Images

In 2023, Lizzo performed at the gala; this year's artist has not yet been revealed. Getty Images

Who will be present?

Vogue keeps its guest list (except for co-chairs) secret until the day of the gala.

But in April, Page Six exclusively reported that Gisele Bndchen, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Uma Thurman, Sarah Paulson and Cara Delevingne would all be in attendance Monday night, and that “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri and “Killers of The Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone received invitations for the first time this year.

We also broke the news that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Snchez would be heading to the Met, and that high-profile couple Alex Soros and Huma Abedin would be making their red carpet debut at the ball.