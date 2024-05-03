How to pull off the dress and sneakers look in style





With longer evenings and warmer temperatures now in sight, a trusty sundress and sneaker combo will likely be the first port of call when transitioning into the new season. It's a combination as foolproof as “jeans and a nice top”: comfortable, easy and timeless. But how do you give a traditional look a new style update for this year? Luckily, a plethora of chic new sneaker releases has ensured that the options are plentiful. Take Bode's recent Astro Grabber collaboration with Nike, recently worn by Kaia Gerber and Ayo Edebiri. A modern update of the original 1974 style, these monochrome sneakers are the perfect pairing with a crisp white prairie dress or voluminous organza piece. LEARN MORE ABOUT ELLE COLLECTIVE Puma's Mostro sneakers also infiltrate street style with their rounded toes and cleated soles. If you're a sartorial minimalist looking to make an impact this spring, I suggest investing in a bodycon jumpsuit to pair with the Noughties silhouette sneakers. If you're looking to refresh your dress collection, opt for Reformation's latest sustainable collection, made from deadstock archival materials, which is packed with trans-seasonal options, from feminine pieces with corset details to silk shirtdresses and always elegant skater dresses or Cecilie Bahnsen, designer based in Copenhagen. Her ultra-feminine, “everyday couture” dresses pair perfectly with her must-have sneaker collaborations with Asics. Read on to discover three ways to shake up your sartorial and sneaker game this spring. For minimalists Both elegant and bold, Den's monochrome seersucker dress will see you through a workday at the office, right through to your impromptu summer evening plans. Replace your Gazelles and Sambas with Adidas Handball Spezial with a rubber sole. Then, when the weather inevitably calls for a cardigan as temperatures cool later in the night, opt for &Daughter's viral lambswool Ada cardigan, favored by fashion editors, its round neck and exaggerated buttons in make the perfect knit piece. THE Emmaretta – Ruched gingham midi dress & Daughter Ada Geelong Crew Neck Cardigan For trend lovers Puffball hemlines don't lead anywhere. Reformation's Babette backless dress in a cherry red hue is a fashion-forward choice you'll wear again and again. Pair it with a high-fashion white sneaker, like Miu Miu's collaboration with New Balance; it's a versatile shoe that will go with everything you own. Babette Reform Dress Kiko Kostadinov Marlboro Red Questionnaire Bag For a day or night look A flirty number with an unkempt style will always work perfectly with low-top shoes. Choose a jumpsuit from Victoria Beckham's new collaboration with Mango for a style you can wear to weddings and pool parties alike. Her silk dress with a floor-length sheer skirt will pair well with a traditional Nike Cortez sneaker in a black and white finish. Throw on a black bolero and a Filippa K black headband for extra impact. Victoria Beckham X Mango semi-sheer combined silk dress Nike Cortez – Vintage Suede Sneakers Filippa-K Jersey Headband Black ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our editors and industry experts, plus the opportunity to meet designers, thought leaders and stylists, become a member today. HERE. Related Stories

