Retail India News: Powerlook Mens Fashion launches new store in Pune





Malabar Gold and Diamonds, the sixth largest jewelry brand in the world, celebrated the inauguration of its latest store in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. The 2,300 sq ft store, the 12th in Delhi NCR and 29th in the Northern region, was virtually inaugurated by MP Ahammed, Chairman of the Malabar Group. The grand opening ceremony was attended by Shri Parlad Singh Sawhney, Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. MP Ahmed said:The opening of our store in Chandni Chowk is a momentous occasion for us. We believe this milestone will strengthen our ties with the people of New Delhi, adding more sparkle and joy to this vibrant place. As we aim to become the number one jewelry brand, we express our gratitude to each and every one of you.“ The store features spacious interiors, seating 46 people, and a wide range of collections at competitive prices, providing a premium jewelry shopping experience. The curated boutique presents customers with exclusive collections in a welcoming atmosphere, including a dedicated wedding arena, customer lounge, diamond experts and ample parking. With meticulously crafted pieces in Gold, Diamond, Polki, Gemstones and Platinum, the store offers a diverse range of jewelry to suit various preferences. Featuring exceptional pieces from exclusive brands such as Mine Diamond Jewelry, Era Uncut Diamond Jewelry, Divine Heritage Jewelry, Ethnix Handcrafted Jewelry, Precia Gemstone Jewelry and Viraaz Polki Jewelry, the store aims to be the ultimate destination for distinctive designs. Malabar Gold and Diamonds is recognized for its commitment to transparency and fair pricing. With its fair price promise, the brand ensures that customers can purchase their favorite jewelry at reasonable manufacturing costs. Additionally, the brand offers the One India One Gold Rate program, ensuring consistent gold pricing across stores across the country. Highlighting its dedication to its customers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds offers 10 promises including transparent pricing, free lifetime maintenance, 100% gold value on resale of antique jewelry, HUID compliant gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds, a buyback guarantee, jeweler insurance, liability insurance. fair sourcing and labor practices. With a workforce of approximately 22,000 employees across 26 countries, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has served 15 million customers in 100 countries. With 10 new stores in March, the brand will reach a total of 350 stores. It has a global presence in India, Middle East, Far East, USA, UK, Australia, Canada and Bangladesh, with 14 wholesale units in 8 countries and 15 units manufacturing in 5 countries. The company also ranks 19th globally in the Deloittes Luxury Goods ranking.

