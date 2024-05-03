Why fashion should have a tax on plastic

Over the past two weeks, leaders from 175 countries have gathered in Ottawa, Canada, to discuss the details of a global treaty to end plastic pollution, which is expected to be finalized in a final round of negotiations to be held in Korea in November.

The question is urgent. A new study by the US-funded research and development center, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, has found that plastics have grown more than any other bulk material on earth over the past decade, with consequences significant and damaging to human health and the environment.

Carbon pollution created by plastic production is responsible for 2.24 gigatons of CO2 per year, or almost five percent of all global emissions. Microplastics, some of which are eliminated synthetically, enter our bodies through the foods we eat and the air we breathe, with dangerous health consequences. According to the UN, more than 2,400 chemicals associated with plastics are of concern for our health or the planet. And because they're not biodegradable, products like nylon tights and polyester sneakers can sit in landfills for generations. Burned plastics release heavy metals and toxins.

According to Ecuador's chief negotiator, Walter Schuldt, negotiations on a global plastics treaty are about survival of future of lifenot only human life but all kinds of life on this planet.

Big stakes. And those in which fashion is complicit.

Plastic fashion

Plastic, in the form of polyester, acrylic, nylon and spandex, has merged with fashion. Cheap, durable, functional and abundant polyester is now the most widely used textile in the world, representing more than half of world production. It's not always the case; Before 2000, natural fibers dominated the fashion industry.

The most controversial element of the ongoing negotiations on a plastic pollution treaty could help restore that balance. Some very ambitious countries are pushing for targets to reduce global plastic production, such as the agreement to limit global warming reached under the UN Paris Agreement in 2015.

But discounting is not a concern of the fashion industry. Instead, big brands, industry groups and NGO-backed consortia, which are still dominated by corporate interests, focus on the promise of recycling and reuse, relying on technologies that do not have not yet been proven at scale, are not cost competitive and fail to tackle the problem. fundamental problem of overproduction.

A recent one sponsored by Lululemon report published by the Textile Exchange trade group highlighted this view. The report, titled The Future of Synthetics, says the industry must move away from the use of virgin fossil fuel-based plastics to meet its climate goals, recommending instead a shift to alternatives including textile-to-textile recycling, biosynthetics and manufactured materials. carbon captured.

Unfortunately, these measures will not achieve Textile Exchanges' stated ambitions.

Why not?

None of these emerging technologies can compete with virgin polyester in terms of price, efficiency or volume. All preferred solutions require decades and billions of dollars of investment to raise capital that will not be invested in financially wasteful options. It is also not yet proven whether any of these options will significantly reduce the industry's carbon emissions, or curb toxic levels of chemicals and microplastics released by today's plastic fashion.

While the first step in Textile Exchanges' plan to reduce the fashion industry's growing reliance on plastics is fanciful, the report proposes a second step: reducing the overall volume of items produced and sold.

Adopting this recommendation would have a profound and immediate impact. Unfortunately, the report makes no suggestions on how to achieve this dramatic turning point.

Just as other major fossil fuel-producing countries oppose any proposals to cap global plastic production, the fashion industry is unwilling to consider ideas that would curb growth. After all, for brands like Lululemon, sponsor of the report, their valuation depends on the growth of their production.

But while capping fashion sales is inconceivable, a sufficiently high tax on plastic inputs would represent a step in the right direction. Such a measure would discourage the use of plastics by increasing their cost and would make less harmful natural alternatives more attractive. This would simultaneously create a pool of funds to combat the negative environmental and health impacts caused by plastic pollution.

Consider, for example, that taxes on cigarettes caused prices to rise and consumption to fall.

For those who nevertheless insist that such a proposal is fanciful, let's look at France, which is already considering a fashion tax, a kind of sin. Rather than recommending questionable solutions, the fashion industry should support credible pathways to reduce its negative impacts, thereby re-establishing its position as a creative and constructive force for good.