Allbirds Tree Runner Go Review

When it comes to comfort, All the birds never fails and I would know: I've run several miles in his Tree Flyers, taken his Vista Racers for a spin at the gym, and led personal training sessions in the Wool Runner 2 That's why I couldn't wait to test the brand's new products. tree runner gowhich promises a better fit, better look, and improved overall wearing experience than the OG Tree Runners many of us know and love.

Like the original Tree Runners, these sneakers are made from a durable, breathable blend of recycled polyester and Tencel lyocell that is machine washable, packable, odor resistant, temperature regulating and as gentle on your carbon footprint as it is on your foot real. Women's sizes range from 5 to 11, and colors for men and women include Blizzard, Natural Black, Medium Grey, Deep Navy, Rugged Beige, and Basin Blue. Where these new kids on the block really shine is in their upgraded sugarcane-derived SweetFoam EVA midsole for even more cushioning and shock absorption; an improved last, defined as the mold of the shoe that conforms to the anatomical contours of your foot; and modernized line details to give them an even more influencer-approved look. Men's sizes range from 8 to 14.

When testing sneakers, I like to put them through three main tests: brisk walking, high-intensity cardio-forward interval training, and strength training. This allows me to determine how well they perform under a variety of planes of movement and different types of stress.

The moment I stepped into them before a brisk hour-long walk, I noticed how they required no break-in. They felt deliciously like slippers right out of the box with a bouncy feel attributed to the raised SweetFoam-based platform. Life is too short to wait for your shoes to fit your particular foot.

As a new mom, my feet and ankles have developed tons of swelling and my body as a whole is considerably heavier than it was pre-pregnancy, often requiring me to take frequent breaks when I sit or stand. Not only did I ride in these sneakers pain-free for an entire hour, but I barely noticed I was wearing shoes.

In plyometric movements like jump squats and skater jumps, their cushioned midsole helped catapult my body into the air with minimal effort that I'm used to. While shoes are not recommended for bridging the gap between Pilates and ballet, the Tree Runner Go sneakers serve a similar function as grip socks that help promote stability while forcing your muscles and core to do the most of the work. Generally? A 10/10 in the fit and comfort departments.

Who doesn't like to wear only socks all day? While this feels completely out of order, it's not exactly the safest option on slippery floors like mine. Walking around my house doing household chores with a newborn attached to me, I felt completely in control of my gait and firmly anchored to the ground. I don't usually wear shoes at home, but now maybe I should. If the feeling of bare feet or just socks makes you feel sore or tender, these are a wise alternative.

Sneaker lovers can relate: scrunching the instep of a shoe is one of the most grating feelings known to the human experience. This doesn't exist in the Tree Runner Go universe. Their flexible, mesh-like upper allows you to confidently move your feet into the deepest range of dorsiflexion (the action of bending your toes toward your ankle, reducing thus the angle between your foot and your shin). Here, I tested the shoes in many dorsiflexion variations, from curtsy lunges to mountain climbers, and no creases formed. Since pleats often introduce thinning and holes in the material over time, their flexibility also speaks to their longevity, making it well worth the price.

Fun fact: You don't want your shoes to be so soft that your feet sink into them, as this can cause overcompensation, which can then lead to both weakness and imbalance. While performing forward balancing movements like single-leg deadlifts coupled with bent-over rows to further challenge my balance, I noticed how grounded I felt in the ground, with lots of space for my toes to spread out and solidify my center of gravity in their generous tip. Normally, a lifting shoe should be firm with minimal softness, but since they don't feature a pronounced curved J-frame like other running shoe brands like Hoka, they're a decent strength training option that I would not hesitate to recommend.

Like their predecessor Tree Runner, these sneakers are versatile and appropriate enough for virtually any occasion outside of a formal affair. Although I'm a leggings and sweatpants girl through and through, I can easily see them dressing up a pair of casual pleated pants and an oversized blazer. Plus, they're neither too casual nor too high-end, so they're the perfect sneakers if you're really struggling to fit neatly into a dress code or only have limited space in your suitcase.

I'd be lying if I said these shoes were empirically avant-garde. Even though they might very well be someone else's cup of tea, I wouldn't be drawn to them for any reason other than comfort. They're certainly versatile enough to complement any type of athleisure outfit, but they wouldn't do much to elevate it. I like the reshaped U-shaped upper to recall the Adidas Samba and Gazelle aesthetic we see everywhere, but it's too subtle to make a big impact.

Luckily, they feature a merino wool lining to aid thermoregulation and prevent odor buildup. Otherwise, other sweaters (the people who sweat a lot, not the garment) could have big problems when wearing these babies in warmer climates. On a cold spring day at 45 degrees Fahrenheit, my feet were swampy. I can only imagine how they would perform in the dead of summer or while running under stress to my gate at the airport, so I would recommend them either with thinner socks or barefoot.

If you currently own a pair of Allbirds sneakers that you love to wear and have low mileage, investing in them may prove redundant (unless, of course, you're looking for a new color or a backup pair just in case). where they would be exhausted). ).

While this rendition features notable updates to the midsole, trim, and upper, Allbirds' signature comfort is what makes them blend in best with the brand's original offerings. What do you get with the tree runner go is such a comfortable sneaker that its appearance almost doesn't matter. Allbirds took the best parts of its 1.0 model, from comfort to fit, avoided straying too far from a good thing and instead gave its overall aesthetic a subtle facelift to keep us, the consumers, on our toes. guards (and very comfortably, I might add). So if you need a really comfortable sneaker and are considering the Tree Runner Go, I say without hesitation Go in front.