Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Looks: Every Dress She Wore





Kylie Jenner arrived at the Met Gala with some dazzling looks over the years, including a whimsical white dress with a baseball cap, a bold purple hair color and a matching dress. Here, take a look back at the star's Met Gala style moments over the years. 2016 Met Gala Kylie Jenner at the 2016 Met Gala. Getty Images Theme: “Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology”

“Manus x Machina: fashion in the age of technology” Dress: Jenner made her Met Gala debut in an eye-catching Balmain floor-length dress. It was designed with nude sheer fabric and shiny silver embellishments. Towards the bottom, the dress was finished with faux feather detailing and to top it all off, the star donned matching strappy heels.

Jenner made her Met Gala debut in an eye-catching Balmain floor-length dress. It was designed with nude sheer fabric and shiny silver embellishments. Towards the bottom, the dress was finished with faux feather detailing and to top it all off, the star donned matching strappy heels. Jewelry: Lorraine Schwartz

Lorraine Schwartz Shoe: Jimmy Choo 2017 Met Gala Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala. Getty Images Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-between”

“Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-between” Dress: The following year, Jenner debuted a platinum blonde hairstyle and a rose gold and beaded Versace dress. Her dress was elaborate as it was decorated with shiny shells and flowers. Met Gala 2018 Kylie Jenner at the 2018 Met Gala. Getty Images Theme: “Heavenly bodies: fashion and Catholic imagination”

“Heavenly bodies: fashion and Catholic imagination” Dress: Jenner and Travis Scott made their Met Gala debut as a then-couple in 2018. For their evening, Jenner opted for an all-black strapless Alexander Wang look with chic cutouts and a long train. As she walked up the steps, the makeup mogul also showed off her stiletto heels and dazzling tights that had the designer's name written all over them.

Jenner and Travis Scott made their Met Gala debut as a then-couple in 2018. For their evening, Jenner opted for an all-black strapless Alexander Wang look with chic cutouts and a long train. As she walked up the steps, the makeup mogul also showed off her stiletto heels and dazzling tights that had the designer's name written all over them. Shoes: Alexander Wang Met Gala 2019 Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD Theme: “Camp: Notes on Fashion”

“Camp: Notes on Fashion” Dress: Bigger was better for Jenner in 2019. She held nothing back as she towered over the museum steps in a purple feathered dress by Versace, which featured a sheer flesh-colored mesh bodice. As an added touch, she wore a fur stole and a long wig, both in complementary purple tones.

Bigger was better for Jenner in 2019. She held nothing back as she towered over the museum steps in a purple feathered dress by Versace, which featured a sheer flesh-colored mesh bodice. As an added touch, she wore a fur stole and a long wig, both in complementary purple tones. Jewelry: Tiffany & co. Met Gala 2022 Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala. Christopher Polk for WWD Theme: “In America: A Fashion Anthology”

“In America: A Fashion Anthology” Dress: Jenner's 2022 ensemble aesthetic marries wedding and street style trends. She chose a large white strapless Off-White ball gown which she paired with a mesh t-shirt and a short fishnet veil. She added another touch with a backwards trucker cap.

Jenner's 2022 ensemble aesthetic marries wedding and street style trends. She chose a large white strapless Off-White ball gown which she paired with a mesh t-shirt and a short fishnet veil. She added another touch with a backwards trucker cap. Shoes: Gianvito Rossi Met Gala 2023 Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala. Noam Galai for The Hollywood Reporter Theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line”

“Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line” Dress: Last year, Jenner wore a flamboyant red dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. It had an asymmetrical neckline and a high slit, which allowed Jenner to show off the matching pumps.

