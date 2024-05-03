Vanessa Williams Releases Legacies Music Video Featuring Edgy Ensembles





It's perhaps no surprise that Vanessa Williams, in the music video for her new single, Legs (Keep Dancing), is seen showing off her legs. Some may remember that she showed up much more in a 1984 issue of Penthouse, which, after being published, led to Ms. Williams becoming the first Miss America forced to relinquish her crown, a decision for which the competition leaders have since apologized for. Her legs in the Video clip of Legs, unlike the Penthouse photos, are mostly clothed. Moschino shorts and fishnets, a gold sequinned bodysuit and a pink feathered outfit are among the many items Ms. Williams, 61, wears as she moves mostly dancing between venues that include a white-walled studio, a limousine dimly lit and a nightclub. For some viewers, Ms. Williams' colorful wardrobe in the video might evoke other aspects of her acting and singing career, for example her past role as fashion editor Wilhelmina Slater in the television series Ugly Betty, or her next role as Miranda Priestly, the Anna-Wintour-inspired fashion editor, in the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, which comes to London's West End later this year.

Ms. Williams, speaking in a phone call Tuesday after taking a flight from Japan to New York, said some outfits worn in the Legacy video had connections to some of her past roles. Case in point: a silky chartreuse corset and matching cargo pants from Adrienne Landau, a brand she's worn since her days on Ugly Betty. Another ensemble consisting of a sheer black top and red pants covered with a zipper was from Trash and Vaudeville, the punk department store in Manhattan's East Village.

Ms. Williams, who developed her wardrobe for the video with stylist Alison Hernon, said the clothes they chose were pieces that she feels comfortable in and that are comfortable on my body.

She added that her outfits in the video for Legs, her first non-holiday-related single in 15 years, were intended not only to highlight the song's titular anatomy, but also what she described as its message. underlying: that his decades-long career is ongoing and ever-expanding. I'm still here, still standing, still kicking, Ms. Williams sings on the dance-pop single. In fact, I'm the best I've ever been. I have a lot of things to do, Ms. Williams said by phone. His to-do list includes plans to release a full album on a newly announced label. She is also a producer of a new musical about trumpeter Louis Armstrong, which is coming to Broadway around the same time she begins performances of The Devil Wears Prada in London. Ms. Williams followed a career path charted by black artists like Diana Ross and Diahann Carroll, both of whom also served as inspiration for Legacies and its music video, which opens with Ms. Williams dropping a colored Michael Kors coat cream and a Worth. & Worth, a nod to the clothes Ms. Ross wore in the 1975 film Mahogany, Ms. Hernon said. A phrase in the song's chorus, They say the legs are the last to go, echoes the title of Ms. Carroll's memoir, The Legs Are the Last to Go, released in 2008. Its cover featured a long-legged portrait of Mrs. Carroll, who died in 2019. Ms. Williams, who starred in the film The Courage to Love alongside Ms. Carroll, said the title and cover of her memoir reflect how with age comes wisdom.

She realizes and accepts her body shape and everything that comes with it, Ms. Williams said. And that's what I think is reflected in what I wanted to say about this phase of my life and also in the music.

