PHOTOS: Miami University of Fashion and Design Hosts 18th Annual Fashion Show, Incandescence





University of Miami Fashion and Design (MUFD) held its 18th annual fashion show on Saturday, April 28. This year's theme, Incandescence, can be defined as a state of intense emotion or passion or a glowing, radiant quality. The show, which is one of the largest student-organized fashion shows in the country, featured 88 models and 19 student designers. Doors opened at 5 p.m. and attendees were treated to Poppi Hour, a promotion where all attendees received free Poppi drinks and were able to shop at 13 different local vendors, such as Earth and Fire , UP magazine, Kendra Scott, Urban Luxe, Cincy Vintage and more. MUFD is one of the largest student organizations on the Miami campus, with the largest number of students registered on The Hub of any organization on campus. The group is run by six different committees within a 14-person board of directors. According to MUFD President Halle Maskery, nearly 200 members are involved in the show itself. It's exciting to see so many people care about the organization, Maskery said. It's really exciting for me as a senior to know that so many people love the organization when I leave in three weeks. In addition to being president of MUFD, Maskery is also a designer. I served as design director for the last year and didn't want to let go, Maskery said. I thought that as a fashion design co-specialist, I would be doing things anyway.

The process of creating the pieces begins the fall semester with applications and interviews. Once the designer class is selected, sketch and fabric critiques are held to refine the designs. During semester D, designers sew from home with virtual recordings. The spring semester brings production into full gear. The creators of the program have access to the Boyd studio, so we spend a lot of nights together sewing, Maskery said.

