Papatui Men’s Skincare and Grooming Review

I've purchased a lot of professional wrestling products over the years, but I never in a million years thought I would use men's skin care products sold by Dwayne The Rock Johnson himself. Yes, Johnson added skincare influencer to his multi-hyphenate title of actor-professional wrestler-businessman, with his recent launch. Flat line of products, which you can buy directly on the brands' website and at Target. Altogether, it has a ton to offer, including skincare, bodycare, and even haircare, all designed and marketed toward men.

I shouldn't be shocked that the guys have a strong male celebrity influence that's hard to ignore and that he's bright and well-groomed enough to convince guys that he knows the ins and outs of a good grooming. All that's left is a line of Rock-approved manscaping, which seems inevitable at this point.

Hilariously enough, I tested Papatui from a perfect vantage point, for weeks and around my trip to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, where I loudly booed Johnson throughout WrestleMania XL. But I can't heckle the guys' products: a lot of this stuff is good, and not a cheap profit on his celebrity.

That said, contrary to the meme that portrays pro wrestling fans as guys in desperate need of a good cleanser and deodorant, I already know the types of products Johnson offers with moisturizer, face wash face and even a toner already in my bathroom. So while I was an ideal candidate to test out DJs' new products, I know that skincare is personal enough that more than one review is necessary. We tapped two of my fellow CNN Underscored editorial coordinators, Joe Bloss, and senior travel and money editor Andrew Kunesh to get a feel for what The Rock offers together. We all tested these products for at least two weeks, replacing all current moisturizers, facial cleansers, toners, deodorants, and body washes during this testing window with the Papatuis versions. Here's what we thought.

Papatuis Moisturizing Facial Cleanser is good, and I mean that in the most matter-of-fact way. It left my skin as clean and refreshed as the CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser I had been using for a year. Kunesh, who told me he plans to start a skincare routine, said he would use the cleanser again and that it left his face feeling clean and hydrated when combined with other facial products. He also liked that it was unscented, as these products often irritate his sensitive skin. Bloss was also positive about the cleanser, saying he liked how easy it was to pump out enough with just one touch and that he felt clean after using it. Kunesh and Bloss said they would use the cleanser again.

Bloss praised the toner, noting how much it refreshed her skin, especially after shaving. The toner is probably his favorite product in the range, although he found it a little difficult to distribute. Kunesh and Bloss said they would use the toner again. I could definitely feel it tightening my pores and I would easily recommend using the Papatuis toner because at $10 it's more affordable than the $28 toner. Fellow Barber Tonic I use.

One of my favorite Papatui products, this moisturizer comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle that squirts out little by little. I like how it keeps me from accidentally using too much, which I did by pulling out my moisturizer of choice, the Etude House Soonjung Hydro Barrier Cream. The Papatuis version is also much more affordable at just $3 per ounce, almost half the price of the aforementioned Hydro Barrier Cream ($5.38 per ounce). Kunesh noted that the Papatui moisturizer left his face smooth and was quite easy to use. He recognized that the price per ounce was on the good side and noted how renewed his face felt.

While we all quickly realized that we weren't fans of Papatuis antiperspirant (and all antiperspirants) for various reasons, Bloss and Kunesh were curious enough to try Papatuis deodorant. Both found it a winner and Kunesh continued to use it.

The Papatuis Refreshing Body Wash gives me a thumbs up because it left me feeling as clean as I expected, and its sandalwood and suede scent wasn't as overpowering as I expected. I had imagined. Kunesh was even more positive, saying he liked the smell of the shower gel and that the price was right for such a large bottle. Bloss agreed, saying it smells nice and is pretty easy to distribute.

There were a few products on which we were not unanimous. Stronger smell prevented me and Kunesh from enjoying Papatui Rejuvenating Facial Toner. Kunesh expressed his frustration bluntly, saying it smelled bad. The quality is excellent, but it smells like tequila. It would be nice to see them work on making this a more neutral scent.

And while the moisturizer was a winner for me and Kunesh, Bloss wasn't a fan, noting that while its dispenser pump was convenient, he didn't like the feeling it left on his skin. Comparisons are key here, as he found it much thicker and left [him] sticky feeling, like the lotions I've used from Jack Black and Gold Bond. Although this moisturizer treated my skin well, I still think my more expensive moisturizer from Etude left my face looking better.

My most confusing experience came with the Papatuai awakening eye contour gel, because it took me forever to learn how to properly squeeze the gel out of the tube. Fortunately, I saw by chance a video which Johnson posted on social media. That's where I learned that you squeeze near the end of the container, and that you can fix a stuck ball (his words, not mine) by rubbing it against your hand. Besides the learning curve, the gel is refreshing, especially during my morning routine after the gym, but my experience was inconclusive. Neither of us felt much difference after two weeks of using the eye gel. Maybe it would take longer (some say it takes up to 60 hours, and I've been using it for about a month now), or maybe I'm just lucky to sleep better.

Kind of like the time The Rock hit the ring, I had to stop using Papatuis 48 hour antiperspirant before the end of the tests. Although it's easy to use and has a nice tropical smell (they're aiming for Lush Coconut), I found it was a bit itchy, reminding me of the time I tried different antiperspirants during my teenage years. So after getting approval from my editors to ditch the antiperspirant, I returned to Malin + Goetz eucalyptus gel deodorant which my armpits and my nose love in equal measure.

It looks like Papatui is succeeding in its goal of making skincare more accessible to men. With most of the items tested interesting to me, except for the unpleasant smell of the toners, I probably would have stuck with these products if I hadn't already built my own regimen.

Bloss and Kunesh had a very different experience than me, perhaps reflecting their lack of pre-existing routine that makes them more integral to the target demo than me. Summing up his testing, Kunesh told me that his overall assessment was that the Papatui range is excellent and that these products are accessible both in terms of quality and price. Bloss explains that he really enjoyed using Papatuis products, appreciating the complete and complementary nature of the range.

So, well done, Mr. Johnson. You've paved the way for many men to develop a skincare routine, which means I have to look out the window to see if hell is literally freezing over.