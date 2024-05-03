Connect with us

Blake Lively Just Wore a Dress Fit for the Met Gala Theme

Blake Lively waving to the camera wearing a sleeveless blue dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While I eagerly await everyone's looks at the 2024 Met Gala, there is one person I have my highest hopes for: Blake Lively. The undisputed queen of the Met Gala always chooses her outfits based on each year's theme, and I hope this year is no exception.

I could be wrong, but it's possible she was just hinting at her look for the first Monday in May. Why am I saying that ? As you may know, the exhibit pieces will be connected by the theme of nature. More precisely, it will be divided into three categories: land, sea and sky. For me, Lively's new outfit evokes the sea thanks to its Caribbean ocean blue color and its seashell pattern. If this look is any indication, Lively may further explore the marine element of the show's theme next Monday. Only time will tell !

Blake Lively Wears Strapless Blue Midi Dress with Silver Heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Blake Lively: Tiffany & Co. Jewelry

