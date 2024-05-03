The Story Behind These Extravagant Kentucky Derby Hats

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Why the right Kentucky Derby hat is crucial for the big event

This Saturday, May 4 is an exciting day. This is specifically about the 2024 Kentucky Derby, the 150th edition of the horse race held at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday of each May.

And if there's anything that can eclipse the race, it's the fashion. If you have ever wondered about the history of these glorious extravagant headdresses, You have come to the right place. While these famous hats were originally worn by women, today men also love to wear their own style to the event. We have collected the best Kentucky Derby Hats so that women and men can play sports this spring.

In this article:Forbusite Church Kentucky Dress Derby Hat,Kentucky Church Organza Derby Hat for WomenAndBelfry pure wool bowler hat

A Brief History of the Kentucky Derby Hat

Colonel Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr. was the founder of the Louisville Jockey Club and the builder of Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby. His vision for the race was always to make it a high-profile event attracting members of society's elite.

70 (great) gifts for Mother's Day

To attract the attention of his target audience, Clark used high-class women to create a draw. Attending a horse race was therefore an opportunity to show off your style. These events quickly became as well known for their dazzling fashions as for the racing itself.

But that was 1875. Over the next 100 years, the rules of fashion relaxed a bit. In 1952, CBS first broadcast the Kentucky Derby. This meant that participants not only needed to stand out in a crowd, they wanted to be seen on national television. The result? Derby fashion has become even bigger, more extravagant and brighter.

Because a hat could be seen even in the biggest crowd, these beautiful accessories became the focal point. The tradition has remained. If you want to make a good impression at the Kentucky Derby, the right hat is the best way to do it.

Best Kentucky Derby Hats

Kentucky Derby Hats for Women

Forbusite Church Kentucky Dress Derby Hat

This sophisticated hat covers the head and falls over the eyes to add an element of chic style. You can wear it to any formal occasion where you want to impress, including the Kentucky Derby. It is available in more subtle neutral shades as well as a few brighter shades. Some styles even feature jewelry for a more eye-catching look.

Cizoe Fascinators Kentucky Derby Headband

For a more dynamic burst of subtle elegance, consider this burgundy headband, a bold and on-trend color for spring 2024. It's easy to put on and can be positioned in different ways, allowing you to create your own fashion statement. If you don't like burgundy, it's available in 27 other colors.

Kentucky Church Organza Derby Hat for Women

This sheer black hat is killer. This would be perfect for Wednesday Addams or anyone else wanting to turn heads with a bold fashion statement. It's elegant, stylish and unforgettable. You can also get this hat in 19 other styles.

F&N Story Women's Kentucky Derby Hat

This stunning pink hat is perfect for rockingBarbiecore, which is still popular in 2024. When you wear it, you will be fashionable and chic, and it will definitely attract the crowd. The pop of color and floral beauty can help you be the center of attention. There are also seven other styles to choose from.

Fascinators Kentucky Derby Flapper Headpiece

For a little retro style, consider this helmet. It has a veil, feathers and a bold flower reminiscent of the flapper subculture of the Roaring Twenties. Chic nostalgia makes it perfect for your Kentucky Derby themed event. There are a staggering 49 styles to consider for this accessory.

Kentucky Derby Hats for Men

Belfry pure wool bowler hat

The original Kentucky Derby hat for men was the bowler hat. This one has a feather detail for added style. Since it's made of wool, it's not the best choice for hot weather, but it will look the most authentic. It is available in five neutral colors.

Pineapple&Star unisex straw fedora hat

When it comes to hats for the Kentucky Derby, a man can't go wrong with a classic fedora. This lightweight, breathable hat offers SPF 50+ sun protection, so it's also ideal for beach or like resort clothing. You can get it in 18 styles.

LADYBRO Men's Trilby Hat

A trilby hat is similar to a fedora but with a shorter brim angled downward for a more casual look. This is a sturdy Kentucky Derby hat for men, available in straw and wool versions. If you want to stay cool, opt for the straw version. Between the two versions, you have the choice between 27 colors.

Voboom Newsboy Hat for Men

If you want to look elegant and sporty, opt for a newsboy cap. It's made of breathable cotton, so you won't get too hot in the sun. This cap is available in 10 colors. It is also an elegant accessory forto play golf even when hunting if you opt for the camouflage pattern.

Zakira straw boater hat

For those who really want to go old school, a boater hat is perfect. This straw boater will keep you cool while helping you stand out from the crowd. It comes in five styles with different ribbon colors along the edge.

Prices shown reflect the time and date of publication and are subject to change.

Check out ourDaily Dealsfor the best products at the best prices and sign uphereto receive the weekly BestReviews newsletter full of shopping inspiration and sales.

Copyright 2024 BestReviews, a Nexstar Company. All rights reserved.