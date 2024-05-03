A Fashion Critic Picks the Best and Worst Looks of All Time

Luke Meagher, founder of the popular social network HautLeMode, has been praised for bringing “fashion criticism to the digital age”. With nearly 380,000 followers on Instagram and a YouTube channel with 850,000 subscribers, the content creator (recently signed to UTA) breaks down everything from the latest runway shows to the biggest Hollywood red carpets. Recently for THRhe sat down opposite Jenna Lyons to give his take on the 2024 Oscars.

Today, Meagher shares her strong opinions on the best and worst Met Gala dresses of all time, ahead of fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art this coming Monday, May 6.

Rihanna in Guo Pei (BEST)

Meagher names her favorite Met Gala look of all time as Rihanna's appearance in 2015. “Rihanna's wearing of the gold Guo Pei shawl cape with such an extravagant train length will go down as the best red carpet moment of the Met Gala has ever seen. Not only was the look immortalized in the documentary The first Monday in Mayand still gives me chills when I think of the montage of her climbing the stairs to the melodic voice of Frank Sinatra, but it was also a real coincidence of fashion and popular culture,” he says.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Meagher adds: “The fact that this beautifully embroidered and fur-lined cape by a top Chinese fashion designer can be both one of the finest examples of Chinese craftsmanship and clothing design, while being remembered by Rihanna wearing a gigantic breakfast omelette was the perfect meeting of the fashion world and the wider world they're in. The fashion world can provide beauty and stunning clothing to the planet, while the rest of the world can always find a witty twist to bring everyone back down to earth.

Jackie Kennedy (BEST)

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

For the 1979 gala, presenting the exhibition Fashions of the Habsburg era: starving austriaJackie Kennedy “stunned in a strapless black organza Valentino dress with ruffles and ruffles that perfectly highlighted Valentino Garavani's voluminous artwork.”

Sarah Jessica Parker (BEST)

John Shearer/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker's 2022 dress by Christopher John Rogers — which was an ode to designer Elizabeth Keckler, who had been Mary Todd Lincoln's seamstress — “showed her dedication to fashion history. [and] glamorous in such a wonderful way,” says Meagher. “She is always one of the most enthusiastic attendees at the Met Gala.”

“Her choice of designer Christopher John Rogers, known for his voluminous gowns and graphic designs blended perfectly with that year's Gilded Glamor theme, required an understanding of late 19th century dress,” Meagher continues.

Claire Danes (BEST)

Claire Danes attends the Costume Institute Gala “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Claire Danes' luminous Cinderella dress is a defining look from the Met Gala red carpet, as it was one of the first moments where technological and electrical advancements were on full display on the steps of the Met,” says Meagher. “Posen's sculptural dresses are still a feat, as the ability to drape such shapes seems a departure from modern fashion, but combining it with fiber optic technology which, when the lights are dimmed, glows brightly beautiful blue hue only reinforces the year's theme of fashion and technology.

Zendaya (BEST)

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Zendaya is another Met Gala attendee who really lends herself to themed outfits, but her most memorable has to be a Joan of Arc-inspired Atelier Versace chainmail dress worn at the [2018] Exhibition of celestial bodies,” explains Meagher. “While most wore crosses or nods to Catholic symbolism, Zendaya channeled France's patron saint, Joan of Arc, whose wearing of men's clothing got her executed in France from the 15th century. Zendaya transformed combat-ready chainmail into a cold classic with grace and wit, channeling the medium and attitude of her inspiration Joan of Arc during her heresy trials.

Dear (BEST)

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

“Bob Mackie's iconic silver fringe and nude illusion dress worn at the 1974 gala was not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also became a fashion moment that still inspires today,” says Meagher.

“Before the advent of Hollywood stylists and fashion designers wanting to dress celebrities, it was Hollywood costume designers who often created the wardrobes of celebrities and famous actors,” he adds. “And seeing how it was designed by his collaborator and friend Bob Mackie, and then garnered a Time Magazine cover as well as a huge ad for the Met, it's a perfect example of fashion kismet.

Kim Kardashian (WORST)

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In 2022, Meagher says, “Kim Kardashian's wearing of the famous dress designed by Jean Louis in 1962 and designed by Bob Mackie for Marilyn Monroe was a parody. A piece of American history was ruined that day, as the dress could not be fitted properly and visible and invisible damage was done to the dress due to wear and tear. Missing rhinestones, stretched weaves, sweat and makeup will all have left permanent marks on this dress specially designed for Marilyn. While many thought it wasn't that big a deal, I wonder if they would think the same about Kardashian painting over a Jackson Pollock or Georgia O'Keefe? Both Kardashian and the dress's owner, Ripley's, deny reports that it was damaged.

Kylie Jenner (WORST)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“Even though Kylie Jenner's ode to the late Virgil Abloh was a nice gesture,” Meagher says, “her dress over a sheer T-shirt with the veiled baseball cap didn't suit her. [2022] Gilded Glamor theme. It didn't seem particularly fashionable.

Madonna (WORST)

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“With [2017’s] avant-garde dress code theme, some might think of Madonna's “Combat Barbie” camouflage

The Moschino dress was perfect for the money,” says Meagher. “But he was more nerdy, rather than ahead of his time like he was supposed to be. Many celebrities embodied the exciting, transgressive notion of top designer Rei Kawakubo, which was that year's theme, without making their look resemble costume party couture.

Jared Leto (WORST)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“While having fun with your Met Gala outfit is usually attendees' most important goal, turning your outfit into an actual costume is where it goes a little too far,” he says of the cat costume 2023 by Leto depicting Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette. “It lost the fashion design aspect – unlike Doja Cat who also appeared as Choupette – and simply looked like something rented from a costume store.”

RELATED Met Gala 2024: How to Literally Touch and Feel Fashion Details at the Met Museum's New Costume Institute Show

A version of this story first appeared in the April 24 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.