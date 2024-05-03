Fashion
I finally found it! A chic dress that doubles as loungewear
After a long day under the hot summer sun, there's nothing better for me than coming home and cozying up on the couch with a snack. However, being in the sun (as nice as it sounds) can be so tiring that even having to change into more comfortable clothes seems like a chore. That's why I'm on the hunt for casual, chic pieces that can go from beach to couch — and I've officially found a dress it can do both.
It was love at first sight when I came across the Anrabess Tiered Flowy Maxi Dress. I'm a lover of loungewear, so I know comfort when I see it, and I was right with this dress. Not only does it have a comfortable, flowy, non-restrictive design, but it's also made from a blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex that makes it comfortable against the skin and also stretchy.
Although it's comfortable enough to be a loungewear outfit, this piece is still a chic summer dress that can be worn for casual summer occasions. What makes it a little more stylish than your average loungewear is its maxi length, flowy skirt, and flared hem. Plus, it includes pockets, so you can ditch the purse for a day and carry the essentials!
It must have been love at first sight for other Amazon shoppers too, since 900 of these dresses were sold in the last month alone. On top of that, many buyers (over 1,800, to be exact) have given it a five-star rating, and several reviewers have praised it to keep up.
A critic, who purchased the dress in four colors, said it was “comfortable, flowy and flattering.” “They are so comfortable and easy to wear. The colors are bright and fun. The fabric drapes my figure well and is very flattering on my figure, still and more.
I definitely intend to match the dress with sandals for beach days, tennis shoes for running errands and maybe I'll even spice it up every now and then with heels for a casual drink with the girls. The best part? In addition to serving as loungewear, it's also on sale now for 39% off at Amazon. I can't wait to wear this for so many summer days!
