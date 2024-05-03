King Charles' latest fashion choice was either a sweet gesture for his grandchildren or an interesting revelation





In the wake of two birthdays of his grandchildren and on the occasion of his first public release since revealing his cancer diagnosis, King Charles III made an interesting fashion statement. The monarch wore a pink silk tie decorated with blue dinosaurs. And we have to ask ourselves: was this his grandchildren's choice? Did he do it for them? Or does the 75-year-old really like dinosaurs? This could certainly have come from Prince Georgewho apparently loves dinosaurs thanks to David Attenborough. More from SheKnows He was brilliant with children when he met them, Prince William told the BBC. by Good morning! He brought out his fossil collection and showed the kids which I think George at the time absolutely loved, he had loads of dinosaur fossils. According to Peoplethe king has worn the tie since at least January 2023, when he wore it to a church service. THE Daily Mail has speculated that the tie was a Christmas gift from one of his grandchildren, and royal biographer Robert Hardman believes it is linked to a royal symbol. Featuring a blue dinosaur motif on a pink silk background, it's a cheeky play on its official Charles III Rex figure, Hardman said. The staff knows that when C-Rex wears his T-Rex tie, he probably has a spring in his step. King Charles III and Prince Louis (Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Whatever its meaning, it's actually a truly endearing gesture from the divisive king. I'd like to think it was for the sake of his grandchildren, two of whom just had their birthdays. Yesterday Princess Charlotte turned 9 and last week Prince Louis turned 6. Their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have released new photos of their children to mark the special occasions. And while the dinosaurs may have been a nod to the young royals, it's believed each of the children did something to honor the family members in their birthday photos. Prince Louis may have chosen his shirt in honor of his big brother Prince George, 10 years old. And Princess Charlotte may have chosen the location of her portrait in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Either way, we hope to see more fun tie-ins from the seemingly stuffy ruler. Before you leave, discover 20 precious photos it proves Princess Diana's commitment to motherhood over royalty. The best of what she knows Register for SheKnows Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

