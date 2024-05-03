Manitoba partners with federal government to issue red dress alert for missing Indigenous women and girls





Canada and Manitoba are partnering to launch an alert system that would notify the public when an Indigenous woman or girl goes missing, they announced Friday in Winnipeg, ahead of a national day to mark the crisis . The long-awaited Red Dress Alert system aims to prevent deaths and increase safe reunions with loved ones. Statistics Canada concluded in a report last year that the homicide rate among Indigenous women and girls was six times higher than that of their non-Indigenous counterparts. A national survey concluded five years ago that they were 12 times more likely to disappear or be murdered. “As Red Dress Day approaches, we keep in mind those who have been robbed in their communities and in this world, and we center them in our action,” said the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations , Gary Anandasangaree. “Today, as we announce this partnership to co-develop a Red Dress Alert system with Indigenous partners, we are taking the next steps to bring back more women, girls, two-spirit and gender diverse people natives at home. The Manitoba pilot project is to be designed and led by Indigenous people and is expected to help inform a potential national alert system. It will be financed using funds set aside in this year's federal and provincial budgets. Nahanni Fontaine, Manitoba's Minister for Women and Gender Equity, said she has heard from community members who believe the alert system could help reduce risks for Indigenous women and girls. “We look forward to working inclusively with Manitoba’s Indigenous partners to find the best path forward as we build this pilot project.” NDP MP Leah Gazan, whose efforts on the issue led a House of Commons committee to study the possibility of a national alert system, called the announcement a small but significant step. Gaza's fellow MPs unanimously supported her motion in the House of Commons last year, declaring the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls a Canada-wide emergency. The motion also called on the federal government to fund a new alert system similar to Amber Alerts. Other North American jurisdictions already have similar alert systems, including Washington State's Missing Indigenous Persons System. The final report of the 2019 national inquiry found that deliberate rights violations were at the heart of violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people. The final report resulted in 231 calls for justice to governments, social service providers, industry and Canadians, but relatively little progress has been made so far.

