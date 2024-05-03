I'm dreading the arrival of summer shoes, how will I appreciate my man in Birkenstocks?

I regret to inform you that it's almost that time: the time to think about summer shoes. Shoes that can reveal part, or a really surprising amount, of the foot. Shoes that can be worn without socks. Shoes that somehow carry us from morning to night without slowly poaching our toes. Shoes that won't make a child wince or cry when passing in the street. The swifts will be here any minute, the smell of blackened chicken wings wafts over the neighbor's fence, and now we must unfurl our feet from their winter husks, like evacuees being cut from their winter vest.

First, a news announcement. You may have noticed, or read, that boat shoes are making a comeback. Or take a moment, as they say in the fashion world. The return of the boat shoe seems as improbable and retro to me as the return of Liz Truss, but Miu Mius' spring/summer collection included a pair of 660s, so they are once again deemed fashionable. Vogue went even further and declared 2024 the year of the boat shoe, which seems bold given that several key democracies around the world are holding elections this year, but I admire the passion. Especially for a shoe that was more traditionally donned by the country gentleman on a sunny Sunday morning to walk the Labrador to the local newsagents. This guy would also wear red shorts and maybe a Panama hat. It is the traditional home of boat shoes.

But now we should all wear them, thanks to the influence of films like Salt burn and the Netflix series The Gentleman, who are being singled out for the growing popularity of preppy fashion, including boat shoes and rugby jerseys. Then you have to whip it for 38 if you can't stretch to the Miu Miu ones.

This new boat shoe is a big relief, because I have been worried for some time about the rise of Birkenstocks. My new half has already warned me about his. I spend a good part of the summer wearing sandals, Paul said cautiously a few months ago. What kind of sandals? I checked. Birkenstocks, he replied. One of the many reasons I fell in love with him was his crisp linen shirts, his cable knit jerseys, his leather cycling boots, which he wore all winter. Will I like it in a pair of Birkenstocks? That remains to be seen, as he hasn't eliminated them yet. But I feel the moment approaching.

My friend Tom Chamberlin, editor-in-chief of men's magazine Dapper The rake, does not differ. I know the rumor of the return of Birkenstocks is on everyone's lips, but so is the return of the mullet and there are better haircuts, he warns.

Rubber-soled sneakers are better than boat shoes, says Tom. I don't even bother to ask him about the trainers or if the Adidas Sambas have come out since the Prime Minister wore them a few weeks ago, because I've never seen Tom in a pair of trainers. You can find perfectly gorgeous sandals, Tom adds, from brands like Tods and Ralph Lauren.

Hmm. I don't think it's much easier for us women. This time of year, I find myself looking at women on the subway, in their delicate sandals with their perfect nails, and wondering if I will ever be the kind of organized person who watches the weather forecast moves forward and adjusts his personal toilet. diet accordingly? And can you really spend all day wandering the streets of London in Roman sandals without lacerations? I often use white tennis shoes or sneakers to hide my toes, but those can also get pretty uncomfortable after a long day. Talcum powder, advises a friend, who says she carries it everywhere this time of year, to sprinkle it in her shoes when they become too, uh, sticky.

A few years ago, among friends, I faced the question of whether we could still wear heeled wedge espadrilles in summer, or whether they would become outdated, and my goodness, the reaction. I might as well have said that I preferred cats to dogs. In other words, some were horrified, declaring them lumpy and unsexy. Others were more supportive. The best answer of all came from a well-connected friend who had attended a royal wedding as a couple. The great thing about espadrilles, she told me, is that you can curtsy in them. The base gives you support, so there's less wobble when you go down. Don't forget this if you're going to a garden party or the king invites you to a barbecue.

Another alarming development in summer footwear is the rise of ugly, chunky sandals with wide straps and soles as thick as cardboard. When I was a teenager and my feet were growing faster than my body, my grandmother thoughtfully mailed me a catalog of wide shoes, the orthopedic kind you see on the back of magazines. Even they were more attractive than the fisherman's sandals that were now piling up in town. It's as if women, freed from the pressure and shackles of ridiculous heels after several decades, wanted to wear shoes that were deliberately professional. Fine, but isn't there a happy medium between the type of shoes you might wear if you've recently had bunion surgery and heels?

Let's not even talk about Crocs. Although I will say that on a recent foray into New York, I saw dozens of couples on the subway. Colorful pairs. Camouflaged pairs. Jeweled pairs. So those of us holding out on the Croc front may soon become even more of a minority.

Ballet flats are also perfect this summer, others point out, again because preppy outfits are back. But since my feet are on the large size (42, if you want to know, or a generous 8), I always feel a little fraudulent in ballerinas, like a butcher who shoves too much sausage meat into the skin. I used to buy pumps from a store in Brixton for women with, er, slightly larger feet. Guess what this store was called? In reality, it was Elephant Feet, although it closed its doors a long time ago (not surprisingly).

But boat shoes. Thank goodness fashionistas have declared that boat shoes can once again be worn by both men and women, whether you have a boat and/or a Labrador, or neither. I'm going to buy myself a pair and start greeting others with a cheerful, Ahoy, there!