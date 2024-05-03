Fashion
Fighting inequality with fashion – The Daily Eastern News
At all times and in all cultures, clothing has had an important meaning.
This sentiment rings true for Samira Dadson, a studio art graduate student studying fashion at EIU.
Women all over the world are harassed because of the clothes they wear. In the United States, nearly nine in 10 women experience street harassment before the age of 17, according to a study by ILR and Hollaback found. Women have to endure insults, attacks and more, wondering what is more important: self-expression or safety?
Here at the EIU, Dadson is taking matters into his own hands, making statements designed to end this question rather than answer it.
In Dadson's home country of Ghana, the clothes a person wears make all the difference in how they are perceived. Depending on the color and pattern, Ghanaian clothing can communicate joy, sorrow and much more.
Modesty in Ghana
With this, modesty is the norm in Ghana. Dadson has been ashamed of her appearance since she was a child, an experience shared by many Ghanaian women, she said.
When Dadson was in middle school, her class was learning about sexual assault and was asked to dress modestly to avoid being targeted. Dadson disagreed with the message of modesty and spoke out against her instructor.
Basically I was just saying that one way or another the blame always lies with the woman, Dadson said.
His entire class erupted with something to say, insulting Dadson's body and appearance.
But Dadson wasn't wearing anything out of the ordinary. She wore a long skirt and a normal length top. It was her body shape, she said, that sparked the outcry.
I had classmates who were dressed crazier than me, but since they didn't have curves at that age, they got away with it, she says.
THE Ghana Statistical Service reported in 2016 that 65% of women in Ghana would blame the victim if they wore revealing clothing in a rape scenario, 10% higher than the number of men.
Dadson said this shame was an experience shared by most, if not all, Ghanaian women.
But ever since she was little, Dadson has loved clothes.
The modesty clothing set
Dadson joined the EIU graduate program this year with one goal in mind: to create powerful art using clothing.
In her first set of clothing at EIU, Dadson created three garments ranging from modest to immodest, directly inspired by the experiences of women in Ghana. The set was titled “Kae,” which means remembrance in Asante Twi, a local Ghanaian language.
I named it that to remind people that at the heart of every non-conformist Ghanaian youth is a Ghanaian identity, Dadson said. It is therefore essential to treat everyone with love and respect.
The most modest piece was covered head to toe in a floor-length skirt and long sleeves. At the same time, Dadson made a traditional African headpiece to wear with the dress.
Model Aryanna Tunstall wore the modest piece in the trio of outfits. She said her role in the artwork was to be discreet and closed in on herself, hiding from the male gaze.
Even though I wore clothes I would never choose for myself, I still felt pretty, she said.
For the garment depicting immodesty, Dadson wrote insults she and other women around her heard on denim fabric – denim being closely linked to rebellion – and sewed these patches onto the crop top and torn pants.
Additionally, she used traditional Ghanaian designs and a fabric called batik in her clothing to represent themes such as wealth and power.
From marketing to clothing making
But Dadson only recently started making clothes; It took a long time to get here.
She made her first garment only ten years ago, while she was still studying marketing at university in Ghana.
They don't encourage people to pursue artistic pursuits where I come from, she said.
The very first item of clothing she made was a peplum top.
I was very excited after doing that, she said. “Then I started making dresses and skirts.
After graduating, Dadson worked in the advertising department of a bank in Ghana while sewing on the side. She knew marketing wasn't the path for her, but she felt compelled to stay.
In 2020, however, Dadson took a big step forward: going back to school for fashion.
While working full time, Dadson began taking fashion classes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., then doing homework late into the night.
I was always tired, she said. I was always sleepy. But somehow I managed to get through it.
In 2022, Samira is fully committed to fashion. She quit her job and attended Riohs College of Design in Ghana. There, she said she learned how to make intricate and functional clothing.
But she wanted to do more. She wanted to create art that would transcend the folds of her skirts and shirts.
A Swing and a Miss?
While talking with an American friend about fashion, Dadson decided she needed to leave Ghana and come to the United States where she could get a new perspective on dressing as an art form.
Dadson considered her modesty a success, saying she was proud of the result. However, being in the United States, her message wasn't exactly what she hoped.
Due to cultural differences, some of his styles were not perceived as risky.
But that's the point, Dadson said. It's not even that short, but the person wearing it faces this kind of discrimination.
Unlike Dadson's experiences, Tunstall said she was never directly harassed for the way she dressed.
You receive the cries; you get the feedback, Tunstall said. I never really let it bother me.
Tunstall said she could relate to Dadson's theme, but not directly.
Self-describing her dressing style as eccentric, studio art student Olivia Stout said she was known for her unique, brightly colored outfits.
But being in the United States, Stout said she hasn't had any problems aside from a few mean and mocking looks.
But every woman is challenged, she says.
The next step: clothing waste
This difference in culture inspired Dadson to enter a new area: American clothing waste.
According to Dadson, countries in the North, including the United States and Europe, send millions of pounds of clothing to Ghana every week. She said that when she donated clothes to companies like Goodwill, much of the clothing was sent directly to landfills and ended up polluting her home.
In response, Dadson created his newest work of art. The symbolic piece titled Dead White Mans Clothes features a connected robe and blanket made from donated clothing.
From there, Dadson crystallized the clothes to better hold their shape, creating a wearable work of art to publicize fast fashion.
She slowly began to spread her messages to a wider audience. She said she thinks these things should start small.
She doesn't make clothes just to make them, Tunstall said. She really believes in it and wants to spread the messages she tries to convey through her clothes.
Advocacy in the future
Currently, as part of his advocacy, Dadson seeks to work with both the Gold Foundation and the Safe Space Foundation, two prominent advocacy groups in Ghana.
His work on the colonization of waste is on display at the Tarble Arts Center until 5 p.m. on May 3 as part of the graduate art exhibition being held there.
Above all, Dadson said she is proud of herself for what she has done, both as an artist and an advocate.
I think I always knew I would end up in a place where I was making art, but I didn't know how I was going to end up in that place, she said. But my old self would be very happy.
