Ivanka Trump stepped out in a navy blue dress during a night out with husband Jared Kushner in Miami ahead of the 2024 F1 Grand Prix weekend.
The couple enjoyed a night out at American Express Presents Carbone, as Trump wore a navy Chlio Peppiatt mini dress, which featured a corset-style top with a draped overlay at the waist.
The dress featured black beading adorning the neckline and star appliques embellishing the front, complemented by a chic moon-shaped design accentuating the waist. The businesswoman elegantly teamed it with silver strappy heels that perfectly matched her metallic handbag. Her hair cascaded down in a glamorous style.
As for Kushner, he kept it casual in a navy shirt jacket and white t-shirt with black pants.
Other familiar faces at the Presents Carbone event included Miami Dolphins players Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The event was dubbed a “four-night supper club extravaganza” and was held to kick off the much-anticipated Formula 1 weekend in Miami, which many stars are expected to attend, such as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. .
This isn't the only night out in Miami where the entrepreneur brought her fashion game: Just days before, the former first daughter wore a yellow tennis-themed dress while attending the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.
Kushner and Trump have been married since October 2009 and share three children, Arabella Rose, 13, Joseph Frederick, 11, and Theodore James, 8.
