NEET UG exam today. Check guidelines, dress code, things allowed in test centers





The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, NEET UG 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. today. Over 24 lakh NEET 2024 candidates are expected to appear for the largest medical entrance exam for undergraduate courses (UG). The declaration of NEET UG 2024 results will take place on June 14. NEET UG 2024 has four subjects with two sections for each. Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 questions candidates can choose to attempt 10 questions. Candidates must bring their hall ticket with them to the examination center. The NEET UG hall ticket link is available on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The downloaded NEET UG admit card must prominently display the candidate's photo, signature and barcode of roll number. Things to keep in mind Accept the card: NEET UG 2024 admit card consists of three pages: page 1 contains center details and self-declaration (undertaking) form, page 2 contains postcard size photograph and page 3 contains instructions for candidates. The candidate must download the three pages and paste a postcard-sized photograph on page 2 before arriving at the center. Dress code: Aspirants should be dressed casually and avoid long-sleeved clothing. Shoes are also prohibited. However, slippers or sandals are permitted. Candidates must report to the exam center before 12:30 p.m. Entry time: The reporting time at the NEET 2024 exam center would be 11:30 am and the last entry into the exam hall would be 1:30 pm. Post this, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam center. No bio breaks will be allowed during the first hour after the start of the exam and the last half hour of the exam. Apart from biometric attendance and frisking at the entrance, candidates will be frisked and biometric attendance will be taken again at the entrance after the bio-break or toilet break, the NTA added. Allowed items NEET UG admit card along with self-declaration (undertaking) with postcard size photograph affixed on page 2 uploaded on NTA website duly filled

Valid identity proof, preferably aadhaar card, e-aadhaar, ration card, aadhaar registration number with photo. Other valid identity proofs issued by the government such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, class 12 admission or registration card or passport, identity card original school with photo will also be taken into account only in case of unavailability.

All other identification documents or photocopies of identification documents, even if an attested or scanned photo of the identification documents in a mobile phone, will not be considered valid proof of identity.

Transparent water bottle

Additional photograph same as uploaded on NEET UG application form to be pasted on the attendance sheet

Disabled person certificate and scribe related documents, if applicable In a May 5 statement, the NTA urged all candidates who will be taking the medical entrance examination on May 5 to refrain from any form of unfair means or practices. The agency has also adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards poor practices and introduced a series of robust measures to prevent any attempts to undermine the exam. The NTA has implemented various measures such as multi-step biometric authentication for applicants and proctoring staff, surprise visits by flying squads, use of AI tools to identify discrepancies in details of the candidacy of candidates, in-depth supervision of surveillance, among others. Of the 24 lakh registered candidates, over 10 lakh are male, over 13 lakh medical aspirants are female and 24 students have registered in the third gender category.

