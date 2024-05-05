What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala? “Sleeping beauties: waking up fashion”, explained

NEW YORK – If you try to explain the Met Gala 2024 Themeyou can turn to the classic fable “Sleeping Beauty”.

What is the theme of the Met Gala this year?

This year's Met Gala theme stems from the last exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute“Sleeping beauties: the awakening of fashion”.

“When a garment enters our collection, its status is irrevocably altered. What was once a vital part of a person's lived experience is now an immobile 'work of art' that can no longer be worn, heard , touched or felt The exhibition strives to reanimate these works of art by awakening their sensory capacities through a diverse range of technologies, providing visitors with sensory “access” to rare historical clothing and rarefied contemporary fashions. ” said conservative Andrew Bolton. “By appealing to the widest possible range of human senses, the exhibition aims to reconnect with the works on display as they were originally conceived: with vivacity, dynamism and, ultimately, with life.”

This year's theme goes hand in hand with a dress codenicknamed “The Garden of Time”.

The Met Gala dress code is usually interpreted rather vaguely by the guestsand is used as starting point for outfitsmaking it memorable moments on the red carpet.

What exhibition does the 2024 Met Gala theme celebrate?

“Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” is the exhibition that will be celebrated at the Met Gala.

The story behind the name of the exhibition is linked to the clothing that will be on display. Approximately 250 garments will be featured from the Costume Institute's 33,000-piece collection. Most of those that will be exposed usually never are. Some would be too fragile to hang, lest they fall apart.

Instead, they will sit in glass display cases, like the legendary Sleeping Beauty.

“The Met's innovative Costume Institute exhibition in spring 2024 will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to discover the multi-sensory facets of a garment, many of which are lost when they enter a museum collection as an object . Sleeping beauties will strengthen our commitment to these fashion masterpieces by evoking the way they feel, move, sound, smell and interact when worn, providing a deeper appreciation of integrity, beauty and of the artistic brilliance of the works on display,” Max, director of the Met Museum, said Hollein.

What does “The Garden of Time” have to do with Sleeping Beauty?

“Sleeping Beauty” is a classic fable about a beautiful princess who is sent into a magical sleep only to be awakened by the kiss of her true love. It is often interpreted as how true love conquers all.

“The Garden of Time” is a short story by JG Ballard. The story is about a couple living in a beautiful house.

A mob moves slowly and inevitably towards them, bringing destruction. In the couple's garden grow “flowers of time”, and each of them plucked sends the crowd back in time, further from their inevitable arrival at home. But the garden no longer produces new flowers, and the destruction of their beautiful home and their life together is inevitable.

Historical clothing is on display during the Metropolitan Museum of Art's announcement of the Costume Institute's spring 2024 exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” in New York on November 8, 2023. The Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala, will take place on May 6 to celebrate the opening of the exhibition. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images



The exhibition itself, like a garden, will also be a multi-sensory experience, designed to stimulate all the senses. The galleries will be designed “to explore a different theme inspired by the natural world,” the Met said. For example, the floors of one gallery space will be animated with snakes, and the ceiling of another with a projection of birds.

“The exhibition will be punctuated by a series of “sleeping beauties”, clothes which can no longer be worn on mannequins due to their extreme fragility, which will be exhibited in glass “coffins” allowing visitors to analyze their different states of deterioration as if under a microscope,” the Met said.

What have been the themes of the Met Gala over the years?

The Met Gala had many memorable themes over the years. Last year's theme honored fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

In 2021 and 2022, “In America” The theme served as the first and second parts of a look back at American fashion through the years.

The 2020 gala was postponed due to the pandemicbut its theme was “About time: mode and duration”.

And in 2019, the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

The Met Gala will take place Monday evening in New York. Watch CBS New York special coverage streaming at 8 p.m.

