Fashion
What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala? “Sleeping beauties: waking up fashion”, explained
NEW YORK – If you try to explain the Met Gala 2024 Themeyou can turn to the classic fable “Sleeping Beauty”.
What is the theme of the Met Gala this year?
This year's Met Gala theme stems from the last exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute“Sleeping beauties: the awakening of fashion”.
“When a garment enters our collection, its status is irrevocably altered. What was once a vital part of a person's lived experience is now an immobile 'work of art' that can no longer be worn, heard , touched or felt The exhibition strives to reanimate these works of art by awakening their sensory capacities through a diverse range of technologies, providing visitors with sensory “access” to rare historical clothing and rarefied contemporary fashions. ” said conservative Andrew Bolton. “By appealing to the widest possible range of human senses, the exhibition aims to reconnect with the works on display as they were originally conceived: with vivacity, dynamism and, ultimately, with life.”
This year's theme goes hand in hand with a dress codenicknamed “The Garden of Time”.
The Met Gala dress code is usually interpreted rather vaguely by the guestsand is used as starting point for outfitsmaking it memorable moments on the red carpet.
What exhibition does the 2024 Met Gala theme celebrate?
“Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” is the exhibition that will be celebrated at the Met Gala.
The story behind the name of the exhibition is linked to the clothing that will be on display. Approximately 250 garments will be featured from the Costume Institute's 33,000-piece collection. Most of those that will be exposed usually never are. Some would be too fragile to hang, lest they fall apart.
Instead, they will sit in glass display cases, like the legendary Sleeping Beauty.
“The Met's innovative Costume Institute exhibition in spring 2024 will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to discover the multi-sensory facets of a garment, many of which are lost when they enter a museum collection as an object . Sleeping beauties will strengthen our commitment to these fashion masterpieces by evoking the way they feel, move, sound, smell and interact when worn, providing a deeper appreciation of integrity, beauty and of the artistic brilliance of the works on display,” Max, director of the Met Museum, said Hollein.
What does “The Garden of Time” have to do with Sleeping Beauty?
“Sleeping Beauty” is a classic fable about a beautiful princess who is sent into a magical sleep only to be awakened by the kiss of her true love. It is often interpreted as how true love conquers all.
“The Garden of Time” is a short story by JG Ballard. The story is about a couple living in a beautiful house.
A mob moves slowly and inevitably towards them, bringing destruction. In the couple's garden grow “flowers of time”, and each of them plucked sends the crowd back in time, further from their inevitable arrival at home. But the garden no longer produces new flowers, and the destruction of their beautiful home and their life together is inevitable.
The exhibition itself, like a garden, will also be a multi-sensory experience, designed to stimulate all the senses. The galleries will be designed “to explore a different theme inspired by the natural world,” the Met said. For example, the floors of one gallery space will be animated with snakes, and the ceiling of another with a projection of birds.
“The exhibition will be punctuated by a series of “sleeping beauties”, clothes which can no longer be worn on mannequins due to their extreme fragility, which will be exhibited in glass “coffins” allowing visitors to analyze their different states of deterioration as if under a microscope,” the Met said.
What have been the themes of the Met Gala over the years?
The Met Gala had many memorable themes over the years. Last year's theme honored fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.
In 2021 and 2022, “In America” The theme served as the first and second parts of a look back at American fashion through the years.
The 2020 gala was postponed due to the pandemicbut its theme was “About time: mode and duration”.
And in 2019, the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”
The Met Gala will take place Monday evening in New York. Watch CBS New York special coverage streaming at 8 p.m.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/met-gala-2024-theme-explained/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Joko Widodo appreciates Indonesian team for qualifying for 2024 Thomas Cup and Uber Cup finals
- Original 'Harry Potter' Book Cover Set to Break Auction RecordsExBulletin
- Weekly ESPN/ABC simulcasts of Monday Night Football will end in 2024
- What is the theme of the 2024 Met Gala? “Sleeping beauties: waking up fashion”, explained
- SVC Chamber of Commerce ET Telecom CEO
- Chinese President Xi Jinping launches charm offensive in Europe amid growing uncertainty over future US support for allies
- Marjorie Taylor Greene is not acting in the best interests of President Trump
- Inside a 'peaceful and proud' Gaza protest camp at a British university
- Actor Bernard Hill, Lord of the Rings' King Thoden and Captain of the Titanic, Dies
- TradingView News Driving Innovation for Sustainable Development
- Dozens of District 150 international teachers celebrated at the Multicultural Festival
- Israel bans Al Jazeera in 'attack on press freedom'