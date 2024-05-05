NWT landmark highlighted on Red Dress Day





A video from the Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly commemorates the unveiling of its MMIWG monument. The Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly has released a video documenting the unveiling of its monument to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The video was released on May 5, Red Dress Day, a national day of awareness dedicated to the survivors and families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The images show the unveiling of the monument last October, which features a red parka with a sunshade hood. The monument is decorated with hearts, a Delta braid, two feathers forming a symbol of infinity, a Dene drum and a Qulliq, elements representing the First Nations, Inuit and Métis groups of the Territories of the North-West. The monument was designed by Inuvialuk artist Myrna Pokiak, with input from the Northwest Territories Native Women's Association and Indigenous governments across the territory. The Legislature said its video captured the “emotion and meaning” of the monument as well as remarks from the artist, elders and others who spoke that day. Advertisement.

“This video aims to highlight the importance of honoring and remembering the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls,” the lawmaker said. A fire will burn at the monument every morning from Sunday to May 10 “for those who wish to honor and pay homage to their loved ones.” In a statement released Sunday, Lucy Kuptana, the Minister responsible for Status of Women for the Northwest Territories, said her “heart and thoughts are with the survivors and their families.” “Red Dress Day is not just a day of remembrance. It is a day of action and reflection on the ongoing impact of systemic injustices,” she wrote. Advertisement.

The haunting visual of empty red robes is a powerful reminder of the thousands who should be standing with us today. Kuptana said his government is “making progress” in dismantling the legacy of colonialism and responding to Truth and Reconciliation. This plan lays the groundwork for dismantling the legacy of colonialism and discrimination to address the calls for justice outlined in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The minister said these efforts include creating an MMIWG advisory committee, developing a “strategic framework to address family violence in the NWT” and working with the NWT Native Women's Association to ” provide support to communities and facilitate discussions on gender-based violence.” among men.” Related Articles

