South African luxury fashion brand Viviers celebrated its 5th anniversary at SA Fashion Week and launched its latest collection, IN OUR ELEMENT(AL)





VIVIERS celebrated its 5th anniversary with its trans-seasonal collection, IN OUR ELEMENT(AL), at SAFW, as 2023 alumni of the Fashion Bridges program, alongside Andrea Adamo. Having emerged onto the SAFW scene through the Fashion Bridges program in April 2023, VIVIERS returned for the third consecutive season to SAFW, reinforcing its dedication to the local fashion industry and its aspiration to create a thriving African fashion community . The show commemorated VIVIERS' fifth anniversary with a runway segment as part of the Fashion Bridges show at South African Fashion Week. VIVIERS presented its collection as a graduate of the 2023 program, alongside Andrea Adamo, in association with @italyinsouthafrica. On the Johannesburg catwalk, they presented the SAFW selection from the IN OUR ELEMENT(AL) AW24 collection, first launched in February as part of the official Milan Fashion Week calendar. In the spirit of Ubuntu, VIVIERS is proud and honored to continue exhibiting at SAFW in our hometown, Johannesburg. The continued support of our community of artisans, tailors, makers, sponsors and customers, all of whom have contributed in one way or another to the creation of VIVIERS, is deeply appreciated and recognized. This April, VIVIERS is celebrating our coming of age, our 5th anniversary, with our show at SAFW,” said Lezanne Viviers, creative director and founder of VIVIERS. The exhibition marks another step in maintaining VIVIERS' hybrid collective and creative space called Hub-of-The-Hand, where the brand collaborates with many South African artisans. They use South African raw materials like cape wools, South African mohair, ostrich products, gold and diamonds and South African leather, with the idea of ​​further promoting South African industry -African clothing, textiles and luxury goods, as well as preserving South African heritage. craftsmanship. Lezanne Viviers' aim is once again to contribute and establish South Africa as an Eco-Hub or destination for supreme craftsmanship in luxury manufacturing; a country that is leading the way with its slow and conscious approach. Complementing the showcases within a global platform such as Milan with an exhibition within SAFW in Johannesburg is an essential part of VIVIERS' commitment to the South African community and the excellence of its fabrics and expertise. It offers the opportunity to revisit the season with a more tourism and trans-seasonal perspective to connect with South African audiences. The collection, initially launched in Milan in February 2024 as part of the AW24 calendar, has been reworked to highlight its versatility and trans-seasonality. VIVIERS aimed to demonstrate how the same collection could be adapted for the South African and European markets. For SAFW, the brand partnered with local stylist Sahil Harilal of luxury jeweler Charles Greig, to combine VIVIERS' signature jewelry with classic fine jewelry. It showed how precious family heirlooms could be mixed with contemporary jewelry in an everyday outfit. The release also included different styles of hats from our longtime collaborator, Crystal Birch; hats more summery and less nostalgic than those of Milan. The general appearance of VIVIERS was itself an exaggerated juxtaposition; traditional and contemporary, winter and summer, masculine and feminine, all combined to show your individual style and preferences. The presentation included more ready-to-wear pieces to highlight the collection's everyday wearability and showcase its commercial potential as explored in this season's wholesale. Additional wool/mohair knits have been added in an 80/20 wool/mohair composition, a tribute to their ongoing partnership with Cape Wools and Mohair South Africa. The new Knit Dress and Running Top, as well as the Knit Fitted Suit, explored some Signature VIVIERS styles, in trans-seasonal knitted form, in anticipation of the upcoming collection. The show featured a short concept video created in-house with original music written and produced by Alessandro Gigli, specially produced to enhance the concept of the collection. The video depicts a shift in the consciousness of humanity and ends with the blossoming of a white lotus flower, symbolizing the heart of VIVIERS. The show opened with this short conceptual video, further exploring our inner duality: light and shadow, masculine and feminine. Using UV lights, the video highlighted jewelry and clothing details specifically designed to be highlighted by this effect. All models gathered on stage in complete darkness, where UV lights continued to illuminate the styled elements, setting the stage for the runway presentation. Image provided: Eunice Driver Photography – Viviers SAFW Parade Image provided: Eunice Driver Photography – Viviers SAFW Parade Image provided: Eunice Driver Photography – Viviers SAFW Parade Image provided: Eunice Driver Photography – Viviers SAFW Parade

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glamour.co.za/fashion/south-african-luxury-fashion-brand-viviers-celebrated-their-5th-anniversary-at-sa-fashion-week-and-debuted-their-latest-collection-in-our-elemental-b69509e8-642a-41e9-ab20-caf799db01f4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos