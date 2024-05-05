Notre Dame wins the ACC in emphatic fashion





There will be a lot of talk tonight about the final team selected for the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship tournament. There will be no discussion about the best team in the field. Defending national champion Notre Dame completed an emphatic run through the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament with a 16-6 victory over last year's national runner-up, and perhaps the lead This year's No. 2 seed, Duke. Notre Dame, which topped Virginia 18-9 in Friday's semifinals, scored the game's first five goals and Duke never got closer than four the rest of the game. The Irish finished as they started, scoring the final five goals of the game to put an exclamation point on a season sweep of the ACC regular championships and tournaments. Much like in its semifinal win over Virginia, when 14 players scored, Notre Dame showed offensive depth. Nine different players scored goals, led by Chris Kavanagh and Jake Taylor with hat tricks. Kavanagh added two assists for a team-high five points. JAKE TAYLOR. THE MOST ARTISAN FINISHER IN LACROSSE. @NDlacrosse leading 9-4 thanks to this BTB. pic.twitter.com/cqbstltco0 USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) May 5, 2024 With Duke resting All-American faceoff specialist Jake Naso, Notre Dames Will Lynch controlled the point, winning 15 of 21 games. Senior goalie Liam Entenmann was dominant with 12 saves. Notre Dame (12-1) will enter the NCAA tournament having won 10 straight games. Duke, which appeared to right the ship with a big 18-13 victory over Syracuse in the semifinals Friday night, will enter the NCAA tournament having lost three of its last five games and a 4-4 record in its last eight games. Dyson Wlliams and Benn Johnston led the Blue Devils with two goals each. Williams now has 201 career goals, becoming just the ninth player in NCAA Division I men's lacrosse history to reach the record 200 career goals. Brennan O'Neill has one goal and has 202 for his career, tying Jared Bernhardt for seventh all-time.

