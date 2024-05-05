BC First Nations leaders call for action on Red Dress Day





Sunday honors the lives of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Sunday marks Red Dress Day across Canada and First Nations leaders in British Columbia are using the day to call on the federal government to take action on the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Between 2009 and 2021, 490 Indigenous women and girls were killed in Canada, a number six times higher than that suffered by their non-Indigenous counterparts. Indigenous women are also much more likely to go missing and experience physical and sexual violence. The systemic problems at the root of this crisis were highlighted in June 2019 when the national MMIWG inquiry released its final report, Reclaiming power and place. In it, commissioners made 231 calls for justice, but few were fully implemented in the five years since. On Sunday, the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations, the First Nations Summit and the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs called on Canada to act. It is shameful that violence and deaths of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people continue unabated in Canada and represent a tragic and ongoing crisis that highlights the systemic injustices and vulnerabilities of First Nations communities. Canada must resolve related issues and establish a clear timeline for implementing the 231 calls for justice, BCAFN regional head Terry Teegee said in a statement. READ ALSO : Red dresses at British Columbia fashion show honor missing and murdered Indigenous women READ ALSO : Indigenous victim of domestic violence shares her story and exhibition for Red Dress Day Chief Marilyn Slett, secretary-treasurer of UBCIC, highlighted the violence that Indigenous women and girls are more likely to face around work camps. In the Reclaiming power and place report, commissioners said expert witnesses told them that resource extraction could lead to violence against indigenous women and girls in several ways, including issues related to itinerant workers, harassment and assault on workplace, rotating shift work, substance abuse/addictions and economic problems. insecurity. In a statement, Slett said it was critical to address these safety concerns, especially given the prevalence of work camps in British Columbia. Cheryl Casimer, policy lead for the First Nations Summit, highlighted the discrimination and mistrust that Indigenous people are more likely to face when interacting with police and the justice system. This is reflected in the biased treatment, inadequate investigations and lack of accountability of perpetrators. She called for urgent police reforms. British Columbia's Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity also marked the day with a statement. It is imperative that we continue to elevate and listen to the voices of Indigenous peoples and support the self-determination of Indigenous communities by taking steps toward healing and justice. We must also address the root causes of violence, including colonialism, racism and misogyny, said Kelli Paddon. British Columbia responded to the final report of the national inquiry into FFMM by developing its own strategy in June 2021, called A way forward, which is committed to preventing, protecting and responding to violence against Indigenous women and girls. The province funded it with $10.8 million in March 2023. READ ALSO : Canada and Manitoba to develop Red Dress Alert for missing Indigenous women and girls READ ALSO : I'm About to Become a Missing and Murdered Woman: Kelowna Red Dress March

